Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer refuse to look up in ‘Nope’ final trailer

The highly anticipated Jordan Peele film follows Kaluuya and Palmer's characters on the hunt for UFOs

Get ready to yell, “Nope,” while watching the highly anticipated film from the mind of Jordan Peele.

The thriller officially hits theaters in July and judging by the looks of the final trailer, the project promises more thrills, scares and memorable moments that fans have come to expect from the filmmaker.

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope, which was written and directed by Jordan Peele.

As theGrio previously reported, Nope, a “new pop nightmare” reunites the director with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya. Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun are also in the cast. Details surrounding Nope have been kept significantly under wraps, but the latest trailer gives fans way more to lean into, including major plot details.

In the trailer, Kaluuya and Palmer’s characters make a major discovery after a mysterious death on their ranch: someone, or something, in the clouds. This leads to a race to capture what they believe to be a UFO and “the Oprah shot” for Palmer’s character. “This could be an opportunity,” she says in the clip. “I’m talking rich and famous for life.”

From then on, the trailer follows the characters on their hunt to get the money shot of the unidentified object. What they don’t expect, however, is for the “aliens” to have a sense of humor, almost mocking them as they attempt to prove their existence. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Jordan Peele project without a clever and effective use of music and this trailer does that with The Temptations’ “Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today).” As the classic song plays, the characters duck, dive and try not to look up at what they believe to be aliens.

Keke Palmer in a scene from Jordan Peele’s Nope.

As theGrio reported earlier this year, Peele opened up about Nope while attending CinemaCon, stating that he is “really proud” of the film. Speaking to inspiration behind the film’s title, he explained, “I know a lot of people who say when it’s a scary movie they say, ‘Nope!’ Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror but there’s a skepticism.”

Nope hits theaters on July 22.

