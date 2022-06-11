Twenty-something chef brings aged quail, cabbage wedge and $95 seven-course meals to Jackson, Miss.

Southern Soigné head chef Zacchaeus Golden brings a unique twist to classic dishes of the American South.

More than just a menu, the bold cuisine of Southern Soigné in Jackson, Mississippi represents the vision of hometown chef Zacchaeus Golden, whose signature take on Southern classics draws influence from each step of his young journey.

At just 28, Golden, a native of Belzoni, Mississippi, has multiple Michelin-star restaurants on his resume and is establishing himself as an emerging name in the culinary industry his own way – by running the Southern Soigné kitchen himself, as reported by Clarion Ledger.

Zacchaeus Golden, chef and owner of Southern Soigne, stands outside his Jackson, Miss., restaurant Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Golden elevates Southern cooking with his chef’s tasting and à la carte menu options. Using French technique, inspiration from generations of recipes, and constantly-evolving menus, Golden changes his courses to reflect the seasons. Barbara Gauntt/ USA TODAY NETWORK

Located in a converted 19th-century cottage, the restaurant boasts a one-of-a-kind culinary experience for $95. The meals span between seven and twelve courses that change daily.

In one dish, the addition of caviar and bone marrow complement the flavors of a common wedge of cabbage. In another, quail is aged with the feathers still on. Pork belly and potatoes may be offered with cooked octopus and citrus butter, per the outlet.

Southern Soigné Chef Zacchaeus Golden plates his chickpea salad at his Jackson, Miss., restaurant Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Barbara Gauntt/ USA TODAY NETWORK

Visitors of the acclaimed restaurant enjoy an intimate dining experience hosted by Golden’s mother Margie, Clarion Ledger reported.

“Southern food has been in my life my entire life,” Golden told the outlet. “So anything that I do, in a sense, automatically relates back to that.” Golden may have been influenced by the childhood memories he shared of being in his grandmother’s convenience store restaurant.

After moving to Mobile, Alabama in 2012 to finish high school, Golden gained his first kitchen experience at a Sonic Drive-In, later continuing his culinary training at a local community college.

Golden in 2016 was offered an entry-level position at the Israeli restaurant Shaya in New Orleans, honing his craft while keeping his sights set on working at a celebrated Michelin-star establishment.

Southern Soigné Chef Zacchaeus Golden deep fries artichoke confit coated with a hush puppy-style tempura batter at his Jackson, Miss., restaurant Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The artichokes are a base for his chickpea salad. Barbara Gauntt/ USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2018, the outlet reported, Golden’s dream was realized when he was hired at the one-starred Moroccan restaurant Mourad in San Fransisco. Golden could not afford housing and slept on benches, in bus stations and at the occasional hotel after arriving in California with $300 and a backpack of belongings.

The world-renowned three-starred restaurant The French Laundry in Napa Valley took notice of Golden’s rising talent, hiring him in 2019. He told Clarion Ledger that he felt this marked “the point where I crossed the line from being the weak link to the one who was pulling the weight.”

A room is dedicated to keeping Southern Soigné patrons comfortable while waiting to be seated. With a maximum of seating for only six in each dining room, Chef Zacchaeus Golden offers an intimate dining atmosphere. The work of local artists hangs throughout the restaurant. Barbara Gauntt/ USA TODAY NETWORK

Since returning to Mississippi, Golden’s signature restaurant in the majority-Black city of Jackson has earned national recognition in Garden & Gun magazine and will be highlighted on ESPN’s “TrueSouth” series showcasing Southern culture, Clarion Ledger reported.

“I just want the quality of the experience to be as bold as the vision that I have in my head,” he told the outlet.

