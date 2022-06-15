Ayesha Curry CAN cook. Steph Curry’s T-shirt said what it said to the Celtics and Twitter

The T-shirt Curry wore at Tuesday's post-game press conference was in response to a sign posted outside a Boston sports bar.

Steph Curry defended his wife’s honor Tuesday night at a post-game press conference following the Golden State Warriors’ defeat of the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the NBA Finals, wearing a T-shirt that read in bold letters: “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook.”

Curry told reporters who asked about the tee to “ask around the room, and ask Twitter.”

Steph Curry’s T-shirt expresses his sentiments at a post-game press conference Tuesday night following the Golden State Warriors’ defeat of the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the NBA Finals. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com)

According to People, the Warriors superstar’s T-shirt was in response to a sign posted outside a Boston sports bar called Game On. Written in chalk on a sandwich board, it read: “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook,” taking a shot at the mother of three, who is also a food entrepreneur and author of several cookbooks.

Ayesha Curry married Steph in 2011. The couple met as teenagers in a church youth group but reconnected when he was playing in college. A former actress, she has appeared as a frequent guest host on several cooking shows, including hosting her own for two seasons, Ayesha’s Homemade. Additionally, she is the publisher of the lifestyle magazine, brick-and-mortar store and product line Sweet July, and, with her husband, is the founder of the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in Oakland, which works to end childhood hunger, increases access to quality education, and provides safe spaces for children to stay active.

Boston said ayesha can't cook



Stephen Curry says: hold my spatula pic.twitter.com/CMHd73AU20 — ←_← (@prplganger) June 11, 2022

Mass Live is reporting that Game On also wrote “Duece Tatum > Riley Curry” on its board recently. Deuce Tatum is Jason Tatum’s son, and Riley Curry is the Currys’ eldest daughter. Steph Curry didn’t address the provocative comment about the children.

The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics, and the teams play Game Six in Boston Thursday night, where the Warriors have a chance to nab their seventh NBA title. It would be their first since back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.

