Beyoncé to release new album, ‘Renaissance,’ in July

The latest project will be the follow-up to the singer's 2016 album, "Lemonade."

(Credit: Campbell Addy/Harper’s Bazaar)

Beyoncé’s new album’s title and release date are no longer a mystery: the latest project is titled “Renaissance” and will be available on July 29.

It is the superstar singer’s first solo album since “Lemonade” in 2016, according to Variety. Tidal, the streaming service co-founded by her husband, rapper Jay-Z, also revealed the title and release date on Twitter. Tidal posted a pre-order link indicating that the album will contain 16 tracks, but no song titles are available at this time.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

Speculation about an album announcement began earlier this week when profile photographs on Beyoncé’s social media pages were removed. Currently, both her Twitter and Instagram profiles still have no profile photo or cover photo. The bio for each reads, “act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29.”

On Beyoncé’s official website, fans can pre-order and pre-save the album via Spotify and Apple Music as well. The site is also exclusively selling a collectible box set that contains a CD of “Renaissance,” a T-shirt, a mini-poster and a 28-page booklet.

“Renaissance” will be Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album and the follow-up to “Lemonade,” which featured a companion visual album that premiered on HBO. “Lemonade” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, her sixth straight time at the top of that chart. It has been certified triple platinum and earned nine Grammy nominations, winning best urban contemporary album and best music video for its lead single, “Formation.”

In the interim between “Lemonade” and “Renaissance,” Beyoncé has continued to release music projects. In 2018, she and Jay-Z released a Grammy Award-winning duo album, “Everything is Love.” The following year, she released “Homecoming: The Live Album,” the soundtrack to the “Homecoming,” Netflix documentary film of her 2018 Coachella performances.

She curated “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack for the 2019 film remake of Disney’s “The Lion King,” in which she also starred as the voice of Nala. The soundtrack was repurposed for Beyonce’s 2020 visual album, “Black is King.”

This year, Beyoncé received her first Academy Award nomination for co-writing “Be Alive” from the film, “King Richard.” She performed the song during the opening of the 94th Academy Awards outdoors at the Compton, California, tennis court where Richard Williams trained daughters Venus and Serena Williams as children.

News of the release date for “Renaissance” coincides with Beyoncé’s new cover story for the July 2022 edition of British Vogue. The 28-time Grammy winner posted photos from the cover shoot to her Instagram page on Thursday.

TheGrio music writer Matthew Allen contributed to this article.

