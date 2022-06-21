Black woman Trump falsely accused of carrying ‘suitcases’ full of ballots to testify at Jan. 6 hearings

Former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state of Georgia will take center stage Tuesday during the Jan. 6 hearings.

Actions surrounding former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state of Georgia will take center stage Tuesday during the January 6 hearings, which are set to include testimony from a Black woman accused of rigging ballots on election night.

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, were featured in a video that Trump ally and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani called a “smoking gun” for voting fraud at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Moss is expected to tell the Jan. 6 committee in its hearings how the pair’s lives were turned upside down by bogus claims that they were carrying “suitcases” full of ballots for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a falsely accused election worker, receives the Kennedy Center Profile in Courage Award April 2022.(Screenshot: 11 Alive YouTube)

State and federal investigators reviewed the video and conducted an investigation that found the two election workers had done nothing improper. Moss and Freeman have filed several lawsuits against right-wing news organizations and individuals due to the harassment. They have already settled one with One American News Network.

Also on Tuesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his top deputy, Gabriel Sterling, will testify on Capitol Hill about the infamous, widely heard phone call during which Trump demanded they “find” 11,780 votes, which would make him the winner of the election in that state.

“I think we can expect Raffensperger to talk about the devastating effect that call had on him and his impressions of Trump’s intent — that Trump clearly didn’t care about the truth,” Norman Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told The AJC. “This is the most important and challenging issue in any criminal case.”

Other particularly notable matters — like a plot to plant fake electors for Trump from the state — are also expected to be featured during Tuesday’s hearing. That issue is at the center of a state investigation of Georgia’s 2020 election.

“The hearing will give the criminal investigation of Fulton County DA Fani Willis even more impetus,” Eisen said. ‘She has strong facts because of the Jan. 2 smoking gun tape recording of Trump.”

