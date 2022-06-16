Beyoncé graces the cover of British Vogue

The issue coincides with the singer's announcement of an upcoming 16-song album titled 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé has marked her musical return following a six-year hiatus with a stunning new photoshoot with British Vogue.

The superstar graces the cover of British Vogue’s July 2022 issue, which features her astride a horse and wearing a black Harris Reed feathered headpiece and black velvet gown. Inside the issue, she also rocks styles by Schiaparelli Haute Couture and more designs by Reed, including a silk corset, sequined leggings, silk train and a pink version of his feather headpiece while poised atop a disco ball.

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said Beyoncé “wanted to play with fashion like never before.” He described the inspiration for the photo shoot as “a fashion fantasia spun from the tropes of club life during the last century’s final quarter.”

Enninful told the Daily Mail that the photoshoot “was a magical mood,” noting that “B was walking around feeling easy and free to be herself. Her husband and kids came to surprise her on set. It was a family day out — albeit a slightly surreal one.”

He also remarked on his experience at Bey’s home for a cozy dinner. “I find myself truly en famille, sitting at Beyoncé’s dinner table on a Sunday night,” he said. “I’m a little stunned at how relaxed it all is … As a scrumptious dinner of ribs, cream corn, peas and mashed potatoes is served, I’m not sure the mood could be any cosier [cozier],” he added.

The editor continued, “At this point, her ironclad devotion to professionalism and privacy is legendary and yet here she is at home with her hair loose, not a stitch of make-up on, wearing a hoodie, just being herself.”

Bey also shared some of her new music with Enninful, which he described as featuring “soaring vocals and fierce beats.”

“I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth,” he recalled. “I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last year about her seventh studio album, Beyoncé told the publication that people craved good distractions. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she said. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Enninful shared Beyonce’s British Vogue cover on Twitter, writing: ”’@Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace — and something a little bit extra … In the July 2022 issue of British Vogue.”

The issue coincides with her announcement of an upcoming 16-song project titled “Renaissance,“ which is set to drop on July 29. The album is the follow-up to Beyonce’s acclaimed, “Lemonade,” which was released in 2016. “Renaissance” includes an act I subtitle, which fans have translated to mean more “acts” to come.

