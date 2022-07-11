Eddie Murphy’s daughter, Bria, weds in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony

The entertainer walked his eldest daughter, artist-actress Bria Murphy, down the aisle to marry actor Michael Xavier on Saturday.

Bria Murphy is a bride! On Saturday, the 32-year-old— artist, actress and eldest daughter of Eddie Murphy and ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy — became the first of the entertainer’s 10 children to wed. She was joined in matrimony to actor Michael Xavier, 36.

Eddie Murphy and Bria Murphy attend the Eddie Murphy X ARTUS Gallery Exhibition Opening Night on Feb. 20, 2020 at East Angel Gallery in Los Angeles.

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

People magazine had the scoop on the lavish Beverly Hills nuptials, where 250 of the couple’s family and friends gathered amid festoons of white and ivory flowers and chandeliers. Bria Murphy, wearing a lace off-the-shoulder gown by Netta BenShabu, was escorted down the aisle by her father. Xavier was styled by Dion Julian Lattimore in a classic tux by Knot Standard. Younger Murphy sisters Bella and Zola were in the bridal party wearing complementary persimmon-colored satin gowns, while the bride’s mother Nicole stunned in a ruby shade. Bria’s niece Evie (daughter of brother Myles) was adorable as flower girl.

The couple initially announced their engagement last December with a stylish photo shoot posted on Instagram. “My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always,” Bria captioned the montage, in which she showed off her diamond solitaire.

After the couple tied the knot, festivities commenced at an undisclosed location, where an Instagram Story from Bria gave a glimpse at the father-daughter dance, set to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” And building anticipation that there might be another Murphy wedding on the horizon, eldest son Eric Murphy’s girlfriend, Jasmin Lawrence, (daughter of Eddie’s longtime friend and sometime collaborator Martin Lawrence) reportedly caught Bria’s bouquet!

“I am overwhelmed with joy celebrating my sister Bria, and her husband Michael’s wedding. I am so extremely happy for you both! Yesterday was such a beautiful day!!” wrote Eric, who turned 33 Sunday, in an Instagram post (h/t People). “Special shout out to Jas for catching the bouquet,” he coyly added.

A Murphy-Lawrence union may not be just wishful thinking. While Martin Lawrence told Jimmy Kimmel (h/t People) in June that he and Eddie “just stay out of [their children’s] business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing,” he also joked about the possibility of Eric and 26-year-old Jasmin parenting a future “comedy super-baby.”

While a wedding isn’t currently on the horizon, if it happens, the prospective father of the bride told Kimmel, “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

