Music legend Nile Rodgers gets “Le Freak” on with fans in London

Grammy-winning musical pioneer Nile Rodgers surprised roller skaters jamming to Chic’s 1978 hit "Le Freak" in London’s Hyde Park.

They say never meet your heroes. They may just cause you to “freak out.” That’s what roller skaters in London’s Hyde Park experienced last weekend while bopping to funk collective Chic’s ubiquitous disco classic, “Le Freak.” Imagine their surprise when they were suddenly joined by the song’s co-writer, music icon and Chic co-founder, Nile Rodgers.

Nile Rodgers and Chic perform on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 08, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland.

(Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

As it turns out, Chic has been on tour in Europe with English rock legends, Duran Duran, and played at BST Hyde Park on July 10. As reported by People magazine, hearing the unmistakable bass and guitar riff and hook of his 1978 hit—Chic’s very first Billboard No. 1—was irresistible for Rodgers as he passed by in a cab. Disembarking, the music led him to a group of roller skaters. While clad in sneakers himself, the 69-year-old did not hesitate to “get on down” with his fans.

Someone I know was roller skating in Hyde Park. Nile Rogers happened to be passing by, hopped out of his cab and started dancing with them to “Le Freak”, the absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/wpqRQDqndD — Alex Hearn (@hearnimator) July 11, 2022

Rodgers can be seen grinning ear-to-ear in the clip as the roller-skaters show off their moves and onlookers cheer and film the interaction, soundtracked by the funky bass line of “Le Freak.” “C’mon, baby!” exclaims Rodgers to a woman roller-skating in the video. “Somebody get him some skates,” says a fan off-camera. Source: People

As People further notes, roller skaters are no strangers to the sweet sounds of disco, which have always been ideally syncopated to the rhythm of the dancing on wheels. And Chic is among the most iconic groups of the disco era. So it’s little surprise that Rodgers was instantly recognized, despite sporting his customary sunglasses and Kangol cap. Skaters were eager to show off their moves for the icon, who returned the enthusiasm with some moves of his own.

In case you’re wondering, Chic’s concert was equally well-received. So, as the Brits might say, Rodgers’ latest trip across the pond appears to have been absolutely smashing.

Absolute legend. The number of hits he performed at Hyde Park was incredible. Chic disco bangers plus his songs for Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, Madonna, David Bowie, Daft Punk. He made a guest appearance with Duran Duran too pic.twitter.com/hN2x6OLLpw — Alskicav 🇺🇦 (@Alskicav) July 11, 2022

