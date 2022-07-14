Regé-Jean Page reveals he hasn’t watched ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

The actor is busy promoting his new Netflix film, The Gray Man.

Loading the player...

While on the red carpet for the premiere of his new Netflix film, “The Gray Man,” Regé-Jean Page opened up about “Bridgerton” continuing on without him, revealing that he has not caught up with the show since his exit.

Regé-Jean Page attends Netflix’s “The Gray Man” Los Angeles Premiere on July 13, 2022 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Bursting onto the scene as The Duke of Hastings, Page had a star-making year in 2021 as the leading man of “Bridgerton.” The series broke records for Netflix and, to no surprise, was subsequently picked up for multiple seasons.

However, after his character received his happily ever after with Daphne Bridgeton, Page did not return for Season 2, while co-star Phoebe Dynevor returned in a recurring capacity.

While on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Gray Man,” Page was asked by Variety if he has watched the second season of “Bridgerton,” to which he responded, “I haven’t caught up with it.”

As for how he would feel if they were to recast his character? “They’re free to do as they like,” he revealed, while also shedding light on his relationship with Shonda Rhimes, head of Shondaland and “Bridgerton” executive producer.

Regé-Jean Page attends “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” European Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 17, 2021 at The Royal Festival Hall in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

“Shonda and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1,” Page said. “We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

He continued to detail his pleasure with how his character’s arc ended, telling the outlet, “We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency f–kboy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

Since his stint on “Bridgerton,” Page has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood with multiple roles and performances in the works. As theGrio previously reported, he is set to play the lead role in the reboot of the 1997 film, “The Saint,” and will have an executive producer credit on the upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons” film.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!