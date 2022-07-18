The Weeknd stars in ‘The Idol’ trailer for HBO

The Grammy award-winning musician co-writes, stars and produces the series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The Weeknd is coming to HBO. More than a year after its official announcement of “The Idol” — co-written, produced by and starring the singer — the cable network has dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated series.

The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme on Oct. 7, 2021 as it welcomes him as a Goodwill Ambassador in West Hollywood, California. HBO has released the first trailer for “The Idol,” its collaboration with the entertainer. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme)

As theGrio previously reported, last year HBO announced that The Weekend (Abel Tesfaye) was set to star, co-create, co-write and executive produce “The Idol,” which is from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. At the time, the only information available was that the series follows, “a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.” Now, with the first trailer, fans are finally getting a glimpse at what Levinson and Tesfaye have been up to with the series.

“Euphoria” fans should be pleased with the clip, which like the popular HBO series, features cinematic and appealing visuals underscored by thrilling music. Lily-Rose Depp stars alongside The Weeknd as well as Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis, according to Variety. While the trailer still keeps much of the plot under wraps, it introduces the series as a product of “the sick and twisted minds” of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

The intense and seemingly dark romance between Depp’s character and The Weeknd’s still seems to be the focal point. In one instance, his character asks if she trusts him, to which she answers, “Not really.” While the teaser simply says the series is “coming soon,” HBO has yet to announce an official release date.

The Weeknd performs at the “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour on July 16, 2022 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Since last year’s announcement, the series has dealt with some significant creative hurdles, Variety reports. Earlier this year there were various production issues after Amy Seimetz, who was set to direct the series, exited. This lead to changes in cast and crew, as well as completely reshooting multiple completed episodes, “due to a change in creative directions.”

In a statement obtained by Variety, HBO said, “‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

