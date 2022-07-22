Teaser for ‘Atlanta’ season four drops, season to premiere in September

The fourth season of the five-time Emmy Award-winning comedy show will be its final season.

FX’s “Atlanta” released a video teaser to announce its fourth and final season, and according to the promo, the new season will begin in September.

The 43-second teaser was posted on Friday to the show’s official Twitter account. In the video, all four of the comedy series’ principal characters – Donald Glover’s Earn, Zazie Beetz’s Vanessa, LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius, and Brian Tyree Henry’s Paperboi – make an appearance.

Throughout the video, the characters come together amidst a surrealistic array of easter eggs from the first three seasons. Glover and Beetz are seen walking out of a liquor store through a rainfall of Coconut Crunch-O’s, the fictional cereal first seen in season one’s “B.A.N.” episode.

Stanfield arrives next, driving an invisible car his character referenced in the season one episode, “The Club.” Moments from season two also show up, with a piano with colored keys from the “Teddy Perkins” episode falling to the street. At the same time, an alligator is seen walking on the wall, pulled from the season two opener, “Alligator Man,” which featured an Emmy-winning performance from Katt Williams.

A fruit tree is seen being cut down by a chainsaw, taken from season three’s “The Old Man and the Tree” episode, just before Henry shows up on the screen. As Henry raises his arm to perform a mic drop, all four actors fall out of frame as the microphone levitates.

FX’s logline for the new season of “Atlanta” says that after spending the previous season in Europe, the four main characters find themselves “back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?”

Zazie Beetz as Van, Donald Glover as Earn Marks in “Atlanta.” (Oliver Upton/FX)

Glover, the creator, executive producer and frequent show writer, revealed in February that season four of “Atlanta” would be the last season of his Emmy Award-winning show.

“Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen,” Glover told Variety. “I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us.”

Both seasons three and four were shot back-to-back starting in April 2021. The previous 10-episode season found the principal characters in Europe, navigating through misadventures as Paperboi was touring the region. Season three also featured four stand-alone episodes that did not feature the four principal characters.

“Atlanta” received three 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for season three. Glover was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Hiro Murai was nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, and the show was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (half-hour). The show has won five total Emmy Awards since its 2016 premiere.

