Woman refiles sex assault claim against Snoop Dogg three months after requesting to dismiss it 

The California plaintiff alleges she was assaulted in 2013 by the rapper and an associate, Bishop Don "Magic" Juan.

A California woman has refiled a sexual assault lawsuit against Snoop Dogg and a known associate just three months after her attorney requested that the case be dismissed without prejudice, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As previously reported by theGrio, the woman — identified as Jane Doe — alleges that after attending a 2013 Snoop Dogg show in Anaheim, California, she was approached by Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, a longtime associate of the rapper-entrepreneur-TV personality, and was offered a ride home, which she accepted.

She said she fell asleep in the car, waking up to discover that Juan — the now-71-year-old, former pimp-turned-preacher and fashion designer whose real name is Donald Campbell — had driven to his home instead of hers. According to the lawsuit, “Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep” at Campbell’s home. The woman alleged that when she awoke at 4 a.m. the next day, he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Jane Doe also claimed she was given a dress and taken to Snoop Dogg’s studio by Campbell, who allegedly told her she would be auditioning “to see if he will make you the weather girl” on a TV project the rapper reportedly was working on. After arriving at the studio and experiencing an upset stomach, she reportedly went to the bathroom, where, she claims in the lawsuit, Snoop entered and forced oral sex on her.

The previous lawsuit named Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, and Campbell as well as others. The new suit names only Broadus and Campbell.

“We have obtained new information which we believe adds significant credibility and corroboration to the alleged scheme of Defendants and the alleged acts they took against my client and others,” Jane Doe’s attorney, Matt E.O. Finkelberg, told the Times via email Thursday. “We believe that this new information stated in the complaint which includes details of what allegedly happened to other alleged victims, including an alleged attempted rape against an alleged victim by Defendant SNOOP DOGG, is important and demonstrates how serious our claims are.”

A spokesperson for Snoop Dogg called the new lawsuit “meritless” and “riddled with and predicated upon falsehoods and inaccuracies,” saying Wednesday that the 50-year-old rapper was looking forward to disproving the allegations and noting that this marks the third time the complaint has been filed.

According to the Times, the updated filing includes sexual assault, sexual battery and sex-trafficking allegations from the original lawsuit and adds allegations of defamation, infliction of emotional distress and unlawful retaliation in violation of California labor codes. The report says the woman was called on stage to dance with Snoop and claims she worked with him during the Muse Ink Festival and for Comedy Central.

Jane Doe also alleges a violation of California’s Tom Bane Civil Rights Act, enacted in 1987, forbidding a person from interfering with another’s constitutional rights, such as free speech, by threat of violence or via force.

She alleges that she “worked for, was employed by, was transported by, and performed with” her lawsuit’s two named defendants for several years, claiming Campbell “worked as Broadus’ agent in recruiting, enticing, providing, transporting, soliciting, and forcing Plaintiff and individuals similarly situated to Plaintiff, with the intent that Plaintiff engage in sexual activities” with the star.

