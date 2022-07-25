Travis Scott makes surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami, first festival performance since Astroworld

He performed two songs with headliner Future, as well as a short medley of his own hits.

Travis Scott made an unannounced stage appearance at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend. The rapper was a special guest during Future’s headlining set on July 23, marking his first appearance on a festival stage since the tragedy at the Astroworld festival in Texas in November 2021.

Scott joined Future for “Hold That Heat,” a single they collaborated on with Southside earlier this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Houston rapper then performed a medley of his hit solo songs, including “Antidote,” “No Bystanders” and “Goosebumps.” Scott rhymed with Future one last time for the hit song “March Madness” before leaving the stage.

Until Saturday night, Scott had not performed on a festival stage since the tragic events at his own Astroworld festival. During his Nov. 5 headlining set on the first night, a crowd surge commenced, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to nearly 5,000 more.

Travis Scott performs onstage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Since then, Scott has been hit with numerous lawsuits, exceeding $1 billion cumulatively. Scott retreated from the public for a while before slowly reemerging for modest performances, such as after-parties for the Oscars and Coachella.

The “Pray for Love” rapper has performed full concerts in 2022, including a show at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub on May 7. The following week, he performed at the Billboard Music Awards. In April, it was announced that Scott would headline his first festival since the Astroworld tragedy. He will headline the Primavera Sound music festivals in South America on Nov. 12.

On July 4, Scott gave a surprise performance at Brooklyn’s Coney Island for Meek Mill’s Coney Art Walls show, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Billed as a “live DJ set” under his Cactus Jack nickname, Scott performed in front of the outdoor Brooklyn crowd and even paused his performance to ask for crowd safety.

