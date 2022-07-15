Drake announces October World Weekend concerts featuring Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown

The four-time Grammy Award winner is also planning to take his OVO Fest on tour in 2023.

Drake is bringing a three-day music festival to his native Toronto later this month, according to a recent post on his Instagram page. The music superstar announced that the “October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour” will include performances by Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, an appearance from Chris Brown, and more.

The first show will take place on July 28 at Toronto’s History venue and will feature an act called the All Canadian North Stars. On July 29, Brown is slated to perform along with rapper Lil Baby. A Young Money Reunion with Lil Wayne and Minaj will be on Aug. 1.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: (L-R) Rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Wayne look on as recording artist Drake accepts the Top Artist award with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Both the July 29 and Aug. 1 shows will take place on the festival’s Budweiser Stage. Tickets for the event went on sale Friday via Ticketmaster, though many social media users reported that tickets were sold out almost immediately.

Drake stated in the caption of the October World Weekend announcement that this is a preview of a larger-scale tour that he hopes to take on the road next year. “I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary, but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer,” Drake posted. He also stated more announcements are on the way.

The four-time Grammy Award winner founded the OVO (October’s Very Own) Fest in 2010. The first event featured sets from Jay-Z, Eminem, Young Jeezy, Fabolous, Bun B, and Rick Ross.

The most recent OVO Fest occurred in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic that shuddered most music festivals during 2020 and some of 2021. The 2019 line-up included performances by Drake, Mario, B2K, the Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, and Bobby V.

News of the October World Weekend comes one month after Drake released his latest album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The dance music-oriented project became Drake’s 11th number one album on the Billboard 200, and made him the fifth artist in history with ten or more number one albums on that chart.

