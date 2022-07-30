Trinity University history professor, Dr. Carey Latimore, dies at 46

Dr. Carey Latimore, a beloved history professor at Trinity University, died on Tuesday, July 26 at age 46 in San Antonio, Texas, according to multiple reports.

As of Saturday, July 30, no confirmed cause of death has been reported for the professor known for his expertise in Black history and the African American experience, according to the university.

“My favorite aspect is the relationship with students,” Latimore once said about his vocation, according to Trinity. “To see them work through difficult topics continues to inspire me. The opportunity to be a part of their growth is the greatest blessing that any professor could have.”

The Middlesex County, Virginia, native earned his undergraduate degree in history from the University of Richmond and would later earn his Ph.D from Emory University in Georgia.

After accepting a position at Trinity in 2004, Latimore chaired the Department of History for nearly a decade from 2011 to 2020. Latimore supported several campus initiatives dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion.

He not only co-directed the African American Studies minor, but also played a key role in the work of the Trinity University Roots Commission, which “explores racism, inequity, and lack of diversity” in the school’s history.

Latimore was involved in the Black Student Union and the Phi Alpha Theta history honor society, and earned accolades including the Z.T. Scott Faculty Fellowship in 2021, which commemorated his work to inspire students “to engage deeply with the African American experience, to learn from complexity and diversity, and to confront challenges with tolerance and empathy,” according to Trinity officials.

Among the many community roles Latimore held was serving as an associate minister for Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, serving on the Mayor’s Council on Police and Community Relations, and working with the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce.

Our campus is mourning this loss of both Trinity professors in Dr. Corinne Pache and Dr. Carey Latimore, IV this week. Both were amazing human beings who were deeply woven into the fabric of the University. Our hearts go out to their families and coworkers. — TU Tigercard (@TU_Tigercard) July 27, 2022

“He put other people at ease when talking about difficult subjects. He always listened and was always willing to hear different perspectives, even if they were competing or contrasting perspectives, on a number of controversial topics,” Trinity University’s Ewing Halsell Distinguished Professor of History, David Lesch, Ph.D., told San Antonio Express-News.

“He had a very distinct method of leadership that really worked, and it was a combination of patience, understanding, empathy and compassion,” he continued.

Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio will host funeral services for Latimore on Tuesday, August 2, beginning at 9 a.m. with a livestream available here.

