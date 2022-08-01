‘Cosby Show’s’ Geoffrey Owens walks ‘Uncoupled’ red carpet as his son’s plus one

Owens' son, Jordyn Owens, plays opposite Tisha Campbell in the new Netflix series from the creator of 'Sex and the City.'

Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux in “The Cosby Show” took to the “Uncoupled” red carpet last week to support his son, Jordyn Owens, who made his acting debut in the new Netflix series. And both actors spoke about their pride and excitement about the younger Owens’ role.

Geoffrey Owens, left, and Jordyn Owens attend the premiere of “Uncoupled” presented by Netflix at The Paris Theater on July 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

While on the red carpet, Owens discussed his amazement about his son to Page Six, telling the outlet, “I’m beyond words proud. I’m speechless.” Jordyn expressed his excitement about the role, telling the Page Six that, “especially for a first project, it doesn’t get any better than this.” In the New York City-set series, Owens plays Trey, opposite well-established actors like Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden.

As theGrio previously reported, “Uncoupled” is one of Netflix’s newest series from the creator of “Sex and the City,” Darren Star. The show follows Michael (played by Neil Patrick Harris), a successful New York City real estate agent who finds his world turned upside down when his partner leaves him after 17 years. With friends like Suzanne (Tisha Campbell), Michael works to pick up the pieces of his life as he finds himself uncoupled in his mid-forties.

(L-R) Emerson Brooks, Tisha Campbell, Neil Patrick Harris and Brooks Ashmanskas attend the premiere of “Uncoupled” presented by Netflix at The Paris Theater on July 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Campbell recently appeared on “Good Morning America” where she broke down the series, referring to it as “the most amazing project” she’d ever been on. “They’re award-winning actors, Tony-hosting actors and they were just brilliant. And then, the dialogue that Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman [wrote]…it was just so much fun and so well written.” Check out her interview below:

“Uncoupled” is available to stream now on Netflix.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!