‘Martin’ cast reunites to celebrate show’s 30th anniversary

The recently taped "Martin" reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett, is slated to air on BET+ this year.

Loading the player...

The cast of the hit ’90s TV show Martin recently taped a special to celebrate the Fox comedy’s 30th anniversary.

According to Deadline, the reunion show, hosted by Affion Crockett, is slated to air on BET+ later this year.

“Martin” cast members (from left) Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold pose for the cameras during a recently taped reunion special at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Martin was a popular ’90s comedy about a media personality, his girlfriend, and their circle of friends in Detroit. Martin Lawrence, an executive producer of the show, played the main character as well as other comedic, costumed roles. All five seasons of Martin are currently streaming on BET+.

The announced special will reunite Lawrence with Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II, the surviving members of the Martin cast. Its fifth featured co-star, Thomas Mikal Ford, died in 2016.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said, as reported by Deadline. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

The anniversary special is also scheduled to feature some “surprise guests.” Deadline notes that dozens of Black actors and musicians stopped by and thrilled its audience over the show’s five-year run, including Tracy Morgan, Kim Coles, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, and more.

The special will reportedly include interviews with the cast, original directors, musical performances, and behind-the-scenes commentary on the impact and importance of the cult-classic sitcom.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community,” opined BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills, “both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships. Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

As previously reported by Variety, Lawrence is slated to star in an English-language adaption of an Israeli series, Nehama, which is about a man who quits his job in tech to pursue stand-up comedy. The series reportedly examines what it means to “have it all” as the lead character wrestles with chasing his dream after his wife dies, leaving him to raise their five children.

“Nehama has heart and real-life complications that drew me to the project,” Lawrence told Variety in announcing his new series and its focus on a contemporary African American family. “I am looking forward to getting back to TV, and this is a perfect fit.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!