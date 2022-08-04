Leslie Grace breaks silence on ‘Batgirl’ cancellation

The film has been "shelved" controversially by Warner Bros. with no plans for release in theaters or on HBO Max.

A little over 24 hours after Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of the “Batgirl” film, Leslie Grace, the Afro-Latina actress in the titular role, has broken her silence.

As theGrio previously reported, it has been quite the week for “Batgirl” fans. On Tuesday evening, it was announced that Warner Bros. would completely “shelve” the film, which wrapped months ago and was reportedly near completion.

Leslie Grace attends the opening night premiere of ‘In The Heights’ during 2021 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Directed by the duo behind “Bad Boys For Life,” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film not only starred Grace, but featured the return of Michael Keaton as Batman who first played The Caped Crusader in 1989. In a stunning move, however, Warner Bros. pulled the film completely, with recent reports alluding to the decision coming down to taxes and the company looking to cut costs as major changes continue to shift their content, specifically on HBO Max.

Grace took to Instagram with an emotional post liked by multiple users. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie “Batgirl,” I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” she wrote in her post.

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!'” She concluded writing, “#Batgirl for life!”

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah also took to social media with a post regarding the now-canceled project. They wrote, “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

As theGrio previously reported, this isn’t the only film Warner Bros. has shelved. “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a sequel to the 2020 animated Scooby-Doo film, “Scoob!,” was also canceled and was said to be “near completion.” This all caused significant outrage online from fans with “Batgirl,” and HBO Max consistently trending on Twitter for much of Wednesday. As of now, there are no plans for “Batgirl” to ever be released.

