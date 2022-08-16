Company recalls Capri Sun juice pouches after cleaning solution contamination

There are no reported injuries linked to the contamination of the cherry-flavored drinks.

More than five thousand cases of Wild Cherry Capri Sun drinks have been recalled by Kraft Heinz due to contamination, People reports.

On Monday, the company announced the voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of the popular juice blend pouches. Per the statement, the “recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.”

Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall of the popular Capri Sun juice pouches. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

It is unclear what cleaning agent contaminated the products.

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product,” the food and beverage company said in its news release. “The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.”

As reported by USA Today, there are no reported injuries linked to the contamination.

Kraft Heinz noted that only the wild cherry flavor of Capri Sun drinks with a June 25, 2023 “best when used by” date is affected by the recall.

The company listed the case/package information in the news release. Customers who bought the drinks are advised not to consume the beverage and return it to the store where it was purchased for reimbursement.

Customers can also call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to ask whether their product is affected by the recall.

“The affected cases were shipped to select states on the East Coast and Midwest, however, we can’t know where retailers shipped the product so we don’t want to be overly prescriptive on location,” a Kraft Heinz spokesperson told USA Today.

A spokesperson said, “the risk of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” but noted that drinking the contaminated product could cause an upset stomach.

Kraft Heinz made headlines last year when an internal review at one of its factories discovered particles of glass and metal in powder versions of certain Country Time Lemonade, Arizona Tea and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch beverages in the United States and Canada, The Washington Post reported.

In 2018, the company responded to one man’s viral Facebook post about mold in his daughter’s Capri Sun juice pouch.

“We understand it’s unpleasant, but the mold is naturally occurring, just like if you left an apple on your counter for too long and mold begins to grow,” the company said in a statement at the time, Today reported.

