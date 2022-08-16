Lee Daniels gets joint venture with Warner Music

Lee Daniels Music and Warner Recorded Music will team up for a global joint venture that encompasses soundtracks and artist signings.

Lee Daniels is teaming up with Warner Recorded Music. Warner announced a global joint venture with the director/writer’s company Lee Daniels Music, according to Deadline.

The new venture includes recorded music projects, as well as signing new artists and soundtracks. The original motion picture soundtrack for Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” was its first project. The film was released via Warner Records and Warner Recorded Music worldwide.

The soundtrack won this year’s Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” starred Andra Day, a Warner Music artist.

“I am always looking for new ways to expand and grow,” Daniels said in a statement. “I’m a filmmaker first and foremost, but theater and music are also such passions of mine,” added Daniels. “I’m excited to be teaming up with Warner Music. It’s yet another way for me to keep pushing myself creatively—and ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is just the beginning!”

(L-R) Producer Lee Daniels, Louise Kugelberg, Julian Schnabel, and musician Andra Day attend 2018 LACMA Art Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA)

Amanda Ghost, CEO of AI Film, was a key figure in securing the joint venture between Warner Recorded Music and Lee Daniels Music. She was executive music producer of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” soundtrack.

“This venture brings together the genius of Lee Daniels, the dynamic global team at Warner and an array of extraordinary artistic voices. Together, they’ll propel great storytelling, create indelible images, and produce hit soundtracks,” said Ghost in a statement. “The ‘Billie Holiday’ project has already shown us the kind of impactful experiences that will come from this collaboration, and there are some very special movies and music on the way.”

Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music, calls Daniels an “artistic visionary” for his use of music in various film and television projects.

“Music has always figured prominently in his productions, driving the narrative of great films such as ‘Precious’ and ‘The Butler, while playing a central role in his influential TV series, Empire,” Lousada said in a statement. “The ‘Billie Holiday’ soundtrack was a fantastic way to start our relationship, and we’re looking forward to working with Lee on an exciting series of projects inspired by his deep musical knowledge and impeccable taste.”

