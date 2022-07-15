Omar Epps, Miss Lawrence and others join cast of Lee Daniels’ ‘The Deliverance’

The exorcism film for Netflix also stars Mo’Nique, Glenn Close, Andra Day, and Tasha Smith.

Omar Epps and Miss Lawrence have joined the cast of Lee Daniels’ forthcoming film, “The Deliverance.” It was announced that Demi Singleton and Anthony B. Jenkins will also be appearing in the film, according to Deadline.

“The Deliverance” is Daniels’ project with Netflix formerly titled “Demon House.” The film follows a mother who fights for her life and her children’s lives after finding out a demonic presence is haunting her house. “The Deliverance” is an exorcism story inspired by a real-life case in Gary, Indiana involving Latoya Ammons and her three children.

The roles for Epps, Lawrence, Singleton, and Jenkins have yet to be disclosed. They join a cast that already includes Academy Award-winner Mo’Nique, Academy Award-nominees Glenn Close, Andra Day and Aunjanue Ellis, as well as Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith. Day, who worked with Daniels on “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” will play the mother.

This will be the first collaboration between Mo’Nique and Daniels since they resolved their years-long feud earlier this year. For Jenkins, this will be his feature-length film debut. The actor has chiefly worked in television, appearing on series such as “The Wonder Years,” “Chicago Med,” “Roswell,” and “David Makes Man.”

Netflix obtained the rights to “The Deliverance” after a bidding war among seven different studios, including MGM and Miramax. The streaming service bought the rights for an estimated $65 million.

Daniels will be directing “The Deliverance” and co-wrote the screenplay with David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum and Thomas Westfall. The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker will also co-produce the project with Pam Williams and Tucker Tooley.

Matthew Allen contributed to this article.

