Mo’Nique to get Netflix comedy special

The Oscar-winning actress also will star in Lee Daniels' forthcoming Netflix horror film, "The Deliverance."

Loading the player...

Mo’Nique is finally getting her own comedy special on Netflix. The Academy Award-winning actress/comedian said she will star in a stand-up special for the streaming service.

The Golden Globe winner announced the news on Tuesday via a video message posted on Netflix’s Twitter account. The caption to the video reads, “Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique!”

In the video, Mo’Nique says, with a chuckle, “Can y’all believe this sh*t? I done came on home to Netflix.” She goes on to say, “I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special.”

Actress and comedian Mo’Nique has announced that she has a new comedy special in the works that will air on … Netflix. Yes, Netflix. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

News of the stand-up special comes after she and Netflix settled a lawsuit she filed against the streaming service in 2019, according to Variety. In the suit, Mo’Nique accused Netflix of racism and sexual discrimination because of alleged unfair negotiations for a stand-up special in 2018.

The complaint pointed out that while Netflix had made $20 million deals with Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock for stand-up specials, the streaming site had offered comic Amy Schumer $11 million and Mo’Nique only $500,000. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Mo’Nique also points out in the video that she is working on another Netflix project, a film with Lee Daniels. “Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance’,” she says.

Daniels and Mo’Nique worked together in 2009 on the film, “Precious,” for which she won the Academy Award for best supporting actress. Afterward, the two became entangled in a feud that was only recently resolved.

In April, Daniels appeared onstage with Mo’Nique during a comedy show in New York City and apologized to her publicly. “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said to Mo’Nique. The apology went viral.

The Netflix film Mo’Nique referenced, “The Deliverance,” is an exorcism movie directed and co-written by Daniels. Also appearing in the film will be Andra Day, Omar Epps, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis and Tasha Smith.

Mo’Nique ends her video urging fans to look out for both projects, neither of which has a specific release date.

“You won’t want to miss either of them, so y’all stay tuned. And thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!