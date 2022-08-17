Coast Guard suspends search for missing Florida doctor

Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples was reportedly last seen on Wednesday, the same day his wife was said to have filed for divorce.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples, Florida, who was believed to be lost at sea last week after his boat was found with no evidence of him aboard.

Fox 4 News reported on Sunday — the day the search was suspended — that U.S. Coast Guard personnel searched an area of about 13,100 square miles for Cross over the course of 100 hours. In an article originally published on Thursday, they said he was hoped to be treading water, waving or signaling.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Capt. Michael Kahle, Sector St. Petersburg commander, as reported by Fox 4. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”

According to WINK News, Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina before he vanished on Wednesday, the same day his wife reportedly filed for divorce. His 34-foot boat, named Vitamin Sea, was found adrift and undamaged a day later.

“Every search is unique, so there’s never a set amount moment of time or efforts,” Ayla Hudson, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Coast Guard, told WINK. “It’s really based on numerous factors, such as the individual or people that are missing, the weather conditions, the water condition and the circumstances of which they ended up lost or in the water.”

Cross is described as an expert in brain, breast and prostate cancers, and is well known for his compassion and for giving his patients concierge-like care, according to the website of his employer, Genesis Care.

The company issued a statement maintaining that it would continue to provide patients with ongoing care, noting that they have additional physician coverage and community support.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and patients,” Genesis Care said in the statement, Fox 4 previously reported. “We are concerned for the well-being and safety of Dr. Cross and are here to support all of our employees and to ensure the continuation of care for our patients.”

