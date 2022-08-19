Netflix to release ‘Redeem Team’ documentary on 2008 U.S. Olympic basketball squad

The film features behind-the-scenes footage of the gold medal-winning team with LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant.

Netflix announced that it will be releasing a documentary feature about the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team titled “The Redeem Team.” The film will make its global premiere on Friday, Oct. 7.

“The Redeem Team” chronicles the 2008 Olympic men’s basketball team on its journey to win the gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Games. The project is the product of a first-time collaboration between Netflix and the International Olympic Committee for exclusive, unseen behind-the-scenes footage of the team’s run.

From left: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade of the United States compete against Argentina during a men’s semifinal basketball game at the Wukesong Indoor Stadium on Day 14 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 22, 2008, in Beijing, China. (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The 2008 team was nicknamed “The Redeem Team” after the 2004 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team failed to garner a gold medal for the first time since 1988, winning a bronze medal at the Athens Olympic Games. Duke University coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski was hired to help change the culture of U.S. basketball and recapture the gold.

The gold medal-winning team in 2008 featured LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, who are serving as co-executive producers of the documentary. Also on the squad were all-stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer, and the late Kobe Bryant. Directed by Jon Weinbach, the film will also feature exclusive interviews with team members and coaching staff.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends, and future teammates,” said Wade in a statement. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

“The Redeem Team” is a production of Olympic Channel, Kennedy/Marshall Company & Mandalay Sports Media in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment, UNINTERRUPTED, NBA Entertainment & USA Basketball.

