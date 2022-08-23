Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Hires Michele Ghee as president of multicultural advertising

In this newly created position, Ghee will assist AMG's senior advertising and marketing executives in developing strategic partnerships with brands for the company's portfolio.

In this role, Ghee – who will be based in New York – will assist the company’s senior advertising and marketing executives in developing strategic partnerships with brands for the company’s portfolio, which includes theGrio’s digital, broadcast and television network platforms, the HBCU GO streaming app and the international HBCU GO sports network.

Prior to joining Allen Media Group, which is the parent company of theGrio, the three-time author served as CEO of Ebony and Jet magazines.

Michele Ghee will join Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group as president of multicultural advertising. (Photo credit: Allen Media Group)

“I believe Michele Ghee is an excellent sales executive and a great addition to the Allen Media Group family as president of multicultural advertising, where she will be valuable in helping to lead our multicultural advertising and other strategic branding initiatives,” Byron Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a joint statement with Ghee.

Ghee has managed more than a billion dollars in revenue for some of the largest media companies in the world. She graduated from Golden Gate University with a bachelor of arts degree. Ghee also received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater.

“Michele will play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its expansion of advertising revenue, and execute on the large number of branding and marketing opportunities in front of us,” Allen added.

Ghee has held senior executive positions at The Weather Channel, CNN, A&E, The History Channel, and BET Networks, where she founded and oversaw BET Her, the first and only network for Black women. In the announcement, Ghee expressed her excitement about continuing the work Allen has started.

“I look forward to contributing to Byron Allen’s legacy of economic inclusion for communities of color by working with brands for meaningful partnerships,” said Ghee. “Holding the marketplace accountable to a 15% investment commitment for Black-owned media is a very important ongoing campaign. In addition, I truly appreciate Byron Allen’s unwavering commitment to America’s historically Black colleges and universities now featured regularly on HBCU GO, the HBCU GO sports network and theGrio platforms.”

Ghee has received several honors during the course of her career, including the Multichannel News’ Wonder Women award and the American Advertising Federation Mosaic Role Model of the Year award.

