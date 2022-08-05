Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group signs veteran news and political television host Marc Lamont Hill to theGrio

Marc Lamont Hill is joining theGrio!

The veteran professor, author, activist and television host brings his distinctive viewpoints on culture, politics, race, sports and education to all Allen Media Group platforms, including theGrio news/entertainment website, theGrio TV network, theGrio Black Podcast Network and theGrio free-streaming app.

He will start with a daily, one-hour television show for theGrio and a weekly podcast for theGrio Black Podcast Network, which recently launched.



Veteran journalist Marc Lamont Hill is now a member of theGrio family. (Photo credit: Ronald Gray)

A mainstay of the mainstream media for the past 16 years, Hill has offered political analysis to CNN, BET, Fox News Channel and others. In addition, he has hosted a number of shows, including BET News, “Our World With Black Enterprise” and “VH1 Live.”

“Marc Lamont Hill is exceptionally smart and talented, which makes him a great addition to our platforms,” Byron Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a joint statement with Hill. “theGrio is one-hundred percent Black-owned, which gives us a unique perspective. TheGrio’s mission is to inform, amplify, entertain, and empower Black America. This is why TheGrio is relevant, reliable, and now available everywhere and everyday forever.”

Hill expressed excitement about his new role, noting the importance of the timing. “I couldn’t be more honored to join theGrio family at a moment when the stakes are so high for our community — economically, politically, socially, and culturally,” Hill said. “I’m excited to be part of the most trustworthy and innovative Black news team in the world. Together, we will create and expand spaces for engaging the most vital voices, issues, and perspectives.”

Hill previously delivered his straightforward political commentary on the primetime series, “Black News Tonight.” The program aired on the Black News Channel, which AMG acquired last month. The channel is now known as theGrio.

Hill has won several journalism awards, including from the National Association of Black Journalists. He has been named one of the100 Most Influential Black Leaders by both The Root 100 and Ebony magazine.

ShaCamree Gowdy contributed to this article.

