Tabitha Brown announces rescheduling of vegan cooking game show ‘It’s CompliPlated’

The sunny social media influencer said she will not compromise her authenticity to appease any company, network or person.

Tabitha Brown is refusing to dim her light for others’ approval.

The social media star, beloved for her infectious charm, made clear that she has no intention of compromising her authentic self for money or ratings in a video posted to Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The video also served as an announcement that Food Network has rescheduled her new vegan cooking challenge series “It’s CompliPlated,” from its primetime evening airtime.

The series, originally slotted for Thursdays at 9 p.m., will now air on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Brown revealed after alluding to pressures from outside sources to portray an altered version of herself on-screen — despite gaining a following in recent years by encouraging viewers to unapologetically embrace themselves and their roots.

“I know I’ve said this so many times before, but for whatever reason, people just don’t seem to believe me, okay?” Brown, 43, began. “There is not a company, there is not a network, there is not a person, place or thing that is going to change who I am.”

The vegan foodie, actress, fashion designer and best-selling author from North Carolina denounced the notion of abandoning the genuine, kind-hearted and proudly Black personality that her millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram and other platforms have grown to love her for.

“If you don’t like my personality, if you don’t like everything that makes Tab, Tab, don’t work with me,” Brown said. “Because I’m not going to change. I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort.”

“This is the person I am,” she continued. “This is who God created me to be and if it ain’t enough for you, then you’re not for me and if I bring it to your attention that, ’Wait, I don’t like how this feels, I feel like you’re trying to change me or erase my personality or my culture’ and you get upset by that instead of hearing me from my heart, I also don’t want to be in business with you.”

In the video’s caption, Brown said that at times in the entertainment world, her niceness has been mistaken for weakness, and her authenticity has been frowned upon, but she assured her followers that she will continue “to walk proudly and confident in my truth.”

Brown thanked the colleagues and supporters who accept her as herself, adding that she will not be quiet when she feels she is not being valued.

“It’s CompliPlated,” which premiered Thursday, Aug. 11, is Food Network’s first vegan cooking show. The show features four chefs who compete in cooking challenges based around dietary restrictions and flavor palettes. The winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize, per the series tagline.

The series will continue its first season from its new time slot at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Food Network, and is available to stream on Discovery Plus.

