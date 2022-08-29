Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab announce birth of their baby

The couple has not yet revealed the name and gender of the baby

Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa Diab have announced the birth of their first child, but they have not revealed the baby’s gender.

On Sunday, Diab made the announcement on Instagram and posted a photo of her and Kaepernick with their baby.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family,” Diab’s lengthy Instagram post stated in part.

Colin Kaepernick (L) and Nessa Diab are now parents. (Getty)

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear,” she added.

Diab, 41, then praised her longtime partner and noted that Kaepernick “is the most amazing dad.”

“My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby, who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew,” she added.

Diab’s surprise announcement was flooded with comments from fans and celebs. A post attributed to Mariah Carey’s Instagram account said, “Congratulations!!!! Love you so much!! ❤️❤️❤️”

In related news, earlier this year Kaepernick said his return to the NFL is “absolutely possible.”

In a previous article reported on theGrio, the 34-year-old Kaepernick shared video of himself continuing to work on his game since becoming a free agent following the 2016 NFL season. He told WXYZ Detroit in April that he is “absolutely” ready to help out a roster if given the opportunity.

“Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it,” Kaepernick said following the Wolverines Against Racism student group’s Maize and Blue scrimmage for which he served as an honorary captain. During halftime, pro scouts were in attendance as he participated in a throwing exhibition.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2017 season. In 2016, he began taking a knee on the field during the national anthem to bring awareness to and protest police shootings that resulted in the deaths of Black men and women.

“To the teams that have questions, more than anything I will say I’d love to come in for a workout,” Kaepernick said. “I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I help you be a better team.”

