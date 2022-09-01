Megan Thee Stallion cast to act in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ series

The superstar rapper, who's been honing her acting skills, will be making a cameo in the Disney+ series, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Megan Thee Stallion is the newest member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rapper has been cast to appear in Marvel’s Disney+ show, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Megan will be making a cameo in the series on a future episode, according to Deadline. She will be involved in a court case overseen by attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows the adventures of attorney Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany. Walters is the cousin of Marvel Avenger, The Incredible Hulk, a.k.a. Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). When Banner’s blood intermingles with Walters’ during a car accident, she gains his powers of turning into a giant green creature and must learn to navigate life with these strange new abilities.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the June 2022 premiere of Season Two of the STARZ series “P-Valley” at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Megan is just one of numerous talents expected to make cameos in “She-Hulk.” On the roster of those hailing from the MCU this season are “Dr. Strange” actor Benedict Wong as Wong, Tim Roth as Banner’s arch-rival, Abomination, and Charlie Cox, who plays attorney Matt Murdock, a.k.a. blind superhero Daredevil.

This news of Megan’s latest casting comes after the three-time Grammy Award-winner’s cameo on the STARZ drama, “P-Valley,” where she rapped as her musical alter ego, Tina Snow. She will also be starring in the film “F**king Identical Twins,” an A24 musical comedy, according to The Cut.

Megan said she looks to rappers-turned-actors Queen Latifah and Ice Cube as inspirations for her path into television and film.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she told The Cut. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director, and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Last December, Megan signed a first-look deal with Netflix. She will have the option to create and executive produce a series as well as other projects for the streaming service.

