Megan Thee Stallion guest stars on ‘P-Valley’ as Tina Snow alter ego, premieres new song

The Grammy Award-winning rapper performed a song titled "Get It on the Floor" for the hit Starz series.

Megan Thee Stallion, as her alter ego “Tina Snow,” premiered a new song on “P-Valley, the hit Starz television series about a Mississippi strip club and fulfilled a year-long wish of show creator Katori Hall.

Draped in a white fur coat and beneath a waist-length platinum wig, the multi-platinum-selling rapper walked onto the stage against a backdrop of pole dancers at The Pynk, the fictitious club in the show, and rhymed “Get It on the Floor,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

But first, she shed the fur to reveal, and perform in, a diamond-studded outfit. Later, “P-Valley” character, rapper Lil Murda, played by J. Alphonse Nicholson, joined her.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

“To have Tina Snow and Lil’ Murda both on the Pynk’s stage was truly a dream come true,” Hall told Entertainment Weekly. The creators had been hoping to have Megan appear since the first season began, the site reported.

“As soon as season 2 was greenlit, I started writing a role for a famous female rapper who was working with DJ Neva Scared and wanted a feature on her new song of a new upcoming southern rapper,” Hall continued. “I was praying that Megan was gonna be able to step into that role.”

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion have been acquainted with her Tina Snow alter-ego since her 2018 EP of the same name. Her Tina Snow persona, a brass but confident woman, was inspired by the alter-ego of fellow Houston rapper, the late Pimp C of U.G.K., according to an interview with Fader.

The “Tina Snow EP” featured the single “Big Ole Freak,” Megan’s first placement on the Billboard charts, eventually peaking at number five on the R&B/Hip Hop Airplay charts and being certified double platinum.

