Touré’s new ‘Masters of the Game’ series gets premiere date

The new show premieres Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with original episodes airing every last Friday of the month

Byron Allen’s theGrio has announced the premiere date of “Masters of the Game,” hosted by writer, journalist, and critic Touré.

The new show premieres Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with original episodes airing every last Friday of the month on theGrio’s cable channel (channel 342). Subsequent airings will stream on demand and on theGrio’s streaming service via the free app, according to a news release.

Toure and Frances Tiafoe/Photo: Allen Lane Johnson, Jr. Creative Thought Media

Executive produced by Kash Alexander, “Masters of the Game,” will see Touré interview living legends in an intimate, one-on-one conversation about their craft, road to success and life lessons. The series is described as “a Black master class where exceptionally talented and successful Black people talk about what has helped them become legendary in their field and share ideas that can help others become great in their own right,” per the press release.

“Masters of the Game” will kick off with tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe and the first-ever Black female NFL coach Jennifer King. Additional upcoming guests include Tyler Perry, Debbie Allen and Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers.

“I’m honored that theGrio has given me this opportunity to talk to the most successful Black people around and to help us all learn from their brilliance. Our conversations will tell us how they became masters of the game,” Touré said in a statement. “After doing interviews for over 25 years, these are some of the biggest ones I have ever done. I’m looking forward to sharing these conversations with our audience.”

Touré is famously known as a former co-host of MSNBC’s “The Cycle.” He was also a contributor to MSNBC’s “The Dylan Ratigan Show” and host of Fuse TV’s “Hip Hop Shop” and “On The Record.” The author and podcaster is a frequent contributor at The Daily Beast and serves on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.

Toure and Jennifer King/Photo: Allen Lane Johnson, Jr. Creative Thought Media

His new series is part of theGrio’s “ambitious plan” to be “the first choice for dynamic, thought-provoking daily conversations reaching global Black audiences,” Geraldine Moriba, senior vice president of news and entertainment for theGrio, previously said in a statement.

“We are delighted to present accomplished and emerging torch-bearers driving today’s crucial conversations,” Moriba added.

TheGrio Channel is available on Charter/Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Verizon Fios as well as select local over-the-air broadcast stations. Check your local listings. The channel is also streaming on Amazon Fire TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fire TV, Freevee (IMDB), Freecast (SelectTV), Local Now, PlutoTV, TiVo, and XUMO.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!