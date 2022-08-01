Black News Channel is now theGrio

With the transition of Black News Channel, Byron Allen hopes to mark a bold new era for Black-owned media.

It’s official: Black News Channel is now theGrio. After the acquisition last month of Black News Channel by Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, Byron Allen’s company hopes to mark a bold new era for Black-owned media.

The programming transition from Black News Channel to theGrio occurred early Monday.

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, which now owns Black News Channel. The transition took place just after midnight. (Photo: Michele Thomas)

A trusted source of news for the Black community for nearly a decade, the online brand will officially pivot to television. According to Comscore, in two of the last three months, theGrio was ranked the number one Black/African American targeted news site.

In June, the site was among the Top 50 general news sites in the nation. With over 7.4 million average visitors per month, theGrio’s reporting and commentary are delivered by top award-winning journalists, including April Ryan, Michael Harriot, Marc Lamont Hill, Touré and Natasha Alford.

“This is the ultimate destination for the world’s best talent and content,” said Byron Allen, the proud founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Unfiltered African American voices are more needed today than ever before, and theGrio is one-thousand percent committed to amplifying our perspectives and culture worldwide.”

With Allen’s acquisition of Black News Channel, theGrio will build upon an Allen Media Group goal of targeting Black audiences everywhere they consume information and over-index: On and via cable, over the air, streaming, mobile, social media, podcasts, websites and via in-person events.

“Our ambitious plan for theGrio is to be the first choice for dynamic, thought-provoking daily conversations reaching global Black audiences,” said Geraldine Moriba, senior vice president of news and entertainment for theGrio. “We are delighted to present accomplished and emerging torch-bearers driving today’s crucial conversations.”

TheGrio Channel will deliver news as it happens, as well as award-winning movies, sports, lifestyle programs and classic TV shows focused on the African American community. Per the channel’s statement, “we will provide Black history and honor achievements all through the Black cultural perspective.”

TheGrio Channel is now available on Charter/Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Vizio, AT&T U-verse, FreebieTV, TiVo, IMDB.tv and Redbox, as well as select local over-the-air broadcast stations. Check your local listings.

The channel is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video, DIRECTV STREAM, Fire TV, Freevee (IMDB), Freecast (SelectTV), Local Now, PlutoTV, TiVo and XUMO.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!