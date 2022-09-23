Tyler Perry says the love between Meghan, Prince Harry led him to loan them his mansion

"What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other," Perry said.

Loading the player...

Tyler Perry gushed about the love between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during his appearance on “Today” Wednesday.

The actor and filmmaker sat down with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to promote his upcoming film, “A Jazzman Blues.” During the conversation, he discussed making his Beverly Hills estate available to Markle and Prince Harry amid the Megxit controversy in 2020, People reports.

Tyler Perry attends the Los Angeles special screening of Netflix’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” at TUDUM Theater on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals about two years after their 2018 wedding, theGrio reported. Before the couple moved to California, they lived for several months on Vancouver Island, Canada. When they ultimately relocated to Los Angeles with their son, Archie, Perry opened up his home to the family while they searched for a permanent residence. Eventually, they settled on a property in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

“It was a very difficult time for them,” Perry said of the couple on NBC’s “Today.”

“What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other. They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other,” he added.

“The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them,” Perry shared.

Markle told The Cut that she and Perry spoke via phone before they met in person. He initially made contact with her after her marriage to Prince Harry. Perry, according to Markle, explained that he was praying for her and would serve as a constant source of support should she need it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave after a June 3rd service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (Photo: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you,” the former actress told The Cut.

Markle and Prince Harry are said to be settled back at their home in the U.S. after attending the funeral for the prince’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in England. The pair were reportedly separated from their children, Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 15 months, for over two weeks while abroad.

“They’ve missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can’t wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks,” an insider shared with Us amid Harry and Meghan’s stay in the U.K.

During his appearance on “Today,” Perry noted that for him, the couple has the type of deep bond that he greatly admires.

“If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it,” he said. “That’s really amazing.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!