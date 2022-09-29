Meghan Markle presses play, brings back ‘Archetypes’ after mourning queen

The Duchess of Sussex paused the show on Sept. 8 following news about the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Meghan Markle will resume her popular “Archetypes” podcast now that royal mourning for Queen Elizabeth II is officially over, People reports.

Spotify confirmed in the “About” area of the podcast that new episodes will resume Oct. 4.

Markle paused the show on Sept. 8 following news that Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was 96, had died after 70 years on the throne. As reported previously on theGrio, the queen is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Meghan Markle, seated next to Queen Elizabeth at an event in 2018 in England, will resume her “Archetypes” podcast after pausing it to mourn the death of the monarch this month. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Archetypes” debuted last month, and a press release noted that the podcast intends to “investigate the labels that try to hold women back,” People reports. The first episode unseated “The Joe Rogan Experience” as the most-listened-to podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Markle’s podcast is part of a multi-year partnership that she and her husband, Prince Harry, inked with Spotify in 2020 under the couple’s Archewell Audio production company, according to People. The Duchess of Sussex has welcomed guests Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling so far. Her upcoming guests include Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling.

During Carey’s broadcast, the songstress opened up with Markle about her journey to stardom and being called a diva, theGrio reported. The pair also connected around their mixed-race identities.

“I didn’t fit in,” Carey said while discussing her upbringing. “You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live — were the more — the white neighborhoods. And I didn’t fit in anywhere at all.”

Markle told Carey of the singer’s impact on her. “You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much!”

Through “Archetypes,” Markle has said listeners would get to know her more authentically,” People reports.

She expounded on this authenticity on a Spotify Instagram account. “People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, ‘Hey, it’s me,'” she says, speaking into a microphone from her seat on what appears to be a sofa.

“I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and … yeah, it’s fun.”

