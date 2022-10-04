Keke ‘Keep a Job’ Palmer launches digital TV network

The actress is one of the latest Black celebrities to tap into the digital media industry.



Keke Palmer is expanding her brand with the launch of a new digital platform for content creators, Vulture reports.

Palmer announced KeyTV in a fun new video in which she highlights her skills as an actress, singer, writer and director.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of,” Palmer wrote in the caption of the video posted to her Instagram page.

Keke Palmer is expanding her brand with the launch of a new digital platform for content creators. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift – this is for you & for us, from me,” she continued.

Several of Palmer’s celebrity pals celebrated her new digital TV network in the comment section of the video. Actor Rick Gonzalez called it “Extremely inspiring.” Actress Naturi Naughton wrote, “Girl!!!! This is Soo powerful! Congratulations.”

“On My Block” star Sierra Capri added, “Queen this is AMAZING Show us how it’s done!!!”

Actress-singer Leslie Grace said, “Wow. This is beautiful to see! Big ups on this huge step (that I’m sure included maaany steps in between) and the self belief you’ve managed to preserve throughout your creative journey! 👏🏽🙏🏽🫂 I’m motivated.”

KeyTV’s Instagram bio describes it as “a @keke-led company” that aims to spotlight “a new generation of creators.” The network’s official website displays links to the platform’s social channels and a contact form.

In the video on KeyTV’s YouTube page, Palmer asks viewers to apply for various production roles such as designer, sound mixer, key grip and camera operator.

“I want to share everything I learned with you, because this is my greatest dream of all,” said Palmer in the Instagram video announcement for KeyTV.

“All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture,” the “Nope” star continued.

Palmer is one of the latest Black celebrity to tap into the growing digital media industry. Byron Allen, CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, previously announced the launch of theGrio Black Podcast Network (TGBPN).

Earlier this year, actor-comedian Tim Reid launched the streaming service “The Legacy of a People Network.” In 2013, Sean Combs launched the digital cable network, Revolt TV.

