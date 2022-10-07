Jada Pinkett Smith to release new memoir highlighting ‘lessons learned’ and marriage to Will

The upcoming book, scheduled for next fall, will take a deep into her career, marriage to Will Smith, and more.

Loading the player...

Jada Pinkett Smith is telling it all. The Emmy Award-winning actress, producer and talk show host is officially releasing a memoir from the HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Dey Street.

According to the Associated Press, the currently untitled book is “honest and gripping,” and set for release in the fall of 2023. “Jada Pinkett Smith chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” the official announcement from the publisher reads.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

From her friendship with Tupac Shakur, her childhood in Baltimore, to her “complicated marriage” to Will Smith, it seems no stone goes unturned in the memoir. She will also recount the “excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way” at age 40, per AP.

The announcement of her memoir comes in a big media year for the Smith family, as 2022 kicked off with the infamous slap from Will Smith to Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards, after the latter referred to the actress as “G.I. Jane.” Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia and hair loss.

While the announcement of her memoir did not detail whether or not she will delve deeper into the viral moment, Pinkett Smith did address it during the return of her Emmy Award-winning talk show “Red Table Talk” this past summer.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said to the camera during the episode. “The state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”

She concluded, “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!