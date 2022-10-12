Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill announce divorce after two years of marriage

The reality TV star and Hill shared that they will, "always have love for one another," in an exclusive statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Loading the player...

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are going their separate ways. After two years, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the television personality have decided to end their marriage.

While reports of the split began to surface online earlier this week, the couple took to Entertainment Tonight with a joint statement on Wednesday morning confirming the mutual decision to end their relationship. They shared in the statement to the outlet, “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

Cynthia Bailey (left) and Mike Hill attend House Of BET on June 23, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife,” the statement continued. “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Fans have followed Bailey for years, especially while she was on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for 11 seasons. Her time on the show also depicted her past marriage to Peter Thomas — which ended in 2016 — as well as her relationship with Hill. The two married during Bailey’s final season on the popular reality show, filmed in 2020. At the time, her wedding was a large gathering during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bailey defended her decision to still have a reception, according to ET.

Bailey left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2021, and has since appeared on The Real Housewives spin-off, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” other TV films, and more. Last fall, she explained that her exit from the popular reality show was in part a decision made to support her marriage to Hill.

She told Page Six, “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!