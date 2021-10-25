Cynthia Bailey says she left RHOA for her marriage to Mike Hill

Bailey also hinted at continuing to work in television, revealing she would be open to doing Housewives again in the future

In a recent interview, Cynthia Bailey opened up about her massive exit from RHOA, saying that her marriage to Mike Hill was one of the pressing reasons for her decision.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is majorly shaking things up for season 14, theGrio previously reported. Both Porsha Williams and Bailey have exited the series after years of entertaining on the popular reality show. Bailey has been incredibly transparent since her exit, revealing earlier this year that she had been offered a “friend” contract for season 14, but ultimately turned it down.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the reality star gave even more info as to why she walked away from the series.

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Tender Bar” presented by Amazon Studios at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bailey told Page Six that she realized she wanted to protect her husband from the “Reality TV show curse,” in which most couples wind up splitting after baring all on screen. She told Page Six, “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike.”

Bailey got married twice on The Real Housewives of Atlanta —on her first season to Peter Thomas, and her last season to Hill.

“In my experience, any relationship that I have had on the show, honestly, whether we were on the show or not, I don’t think it would have worked out,” she told Page Six. She went on to clarify, that the show does not help a relationship, and if the relationship isn’t solid, “those issues are going to play out whether you are on the show or not.”

She went on to share that whether she stayed or not, Hill was supportive of her. “He is very excited for me to be on television in other ways, something a little less drama based. I am really excited for that as well. It’s been a long time, and I am not going to say I would never ever go back to Housewives, I would consider going to a different franchise…not right now!”

She also hinted that she wouldn’t mind joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who of course introduced their first Black housewife, Garcelle Beauvais, last year.

BNC “Start Your Day” Host Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey attend the Juneteenth ‘Celebration of Truth’ Community Festival hosted by Black News Channel in Atlanta’s Historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black News Channel)

As previously reported, Bailey told E! News earlier this month, “It’s been an incredible journey and I have to be honest you guys, I’m happy, but I’m also sad at the same time…it’s almost like ‘what in the world, how did I do this for 11 years.”

