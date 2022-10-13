Trevor Noah confirms ‘The Daily Show’ final episode date

“Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is reportedly in the running to fill the hosting chair after Noah’s exit

Trevor Noah will officially sign off as host of “The Daily Show” on Dec. 8, the network announced Wednesday, PEOPLE reports.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on ‘The Daily Show’ and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” said Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios President and CEO Chris McCarthy in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

In his own statement, Noah praised McCarthy for being “an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family.”

Trevor Noah’s last day as the host of “The Daily Show” is Dec. 8. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice … What a journey it’s been,” Noah said. “There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years.”

In a clip shared on Twitter last month, Noah dropped the bombshell announcement that he is exiting the Comedy Central news series after seven years.

“In time, we will turn to the next chapter of ‘The Daily Show’ and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list,” a Comedy Central spokesperson said following Noah’s announcement, the New York Post reports. “Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions.”

Meanwhile, “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is reportedly in the running to fill the hosting chair after Noah’s exit, according to TMZ.

Noah, who has a deal and a joint venture with Paramount, said he is “truly excited to see what the future holds.

TheGrio reported previously that Noah first joined “The Daily Show” in 2014 and took over permanently in 2015 following Jon Stewart’s 16-year tenure. “The Daily Show” premiered in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as host. After Noah assumed the hosting duties, the late-night talk show received 15 Emmy nominations. In 2017, Noah won an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for the show’s online behind-the-scenes segments.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

