Trevor Noah remembers Gogo on IG. His grandmother and ‘refuge,’ died at 95.

The comedian shared a tribute on Thursday to the late matriarch of his family featuring a silent video of the two posing for a photo.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah shared on social media remembrances of his grandmother, Frances “Gogo” Noah. She died this week at the age of 95.

In the Instagram posted on Thursday, the comedian paid tribute to the late matriarch of his family featuring a silent video of the two posing for a photo. He captioned the clip with a joke from his grandma: “How can I smile for a photo when I don’t have teeth?”

Trevor Noah gets ready to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in April in Las Vegas. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the announcement, Noah, 38, wrote, “This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo.”

“My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones.”

Continued Noah: “Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.”

The Emmy Award-winning talk show host also thanked his fans and supporters for their messages of “condolences and the blessings.”

He concluded in part, disclosing, “I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest ‘movie’ I’ve ever watched. A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last. A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest. Hamba Kahle Gogo.”

“Hamba kahle” is a Zulu expression of farewell to the dead.

As reported by People, Noah’s grandmother appeared on The Daily Show when it was broadcast from South Africa in 2018. She and he talked about apartheid and life in their homeland. In a tender moment from that segment, Gogo revealed that every morning, she looked at a photo of her grandson and said, “Morning, Trevor!”

She added jokingly, “And he never answers!”

