‘MJ the Musical’ is going to London

The West End production of the jukebox musical about the late King of Pop is scheduled to open in March 2024, while tickets go on sale in spring 2023.

“MJ the Musical” is headed across the pond. The record-breaking jukebox musical about the late Michael Jackson will get a London production, which is set to open in March 2024.

The Prince Edward Theatre in the West End will host the show, according to Deadline. Although a cast has not been announced yet, tickets will go on sale in spring 2023.

The Michael Jackson Estate and Lia Vollack Productions are also producers of the London show. Lynn Nottage wrote the book for the musical and Christopher Wheeldon is the director of choreography.

Myles Frost poses with the Tony he won for portraying Michael Jackson in “MJ the Musical.” A production of the record-breaking Broadway show will open in March 2024 in London’s West End. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“I am thrilled that ‘MJ’ will come to London, having been embraced by New York audiences since it opened,” Wheeldon said in a statement. “After many years working with the Royal Ballet and bringing the Tony Award-winning ‘American In Paris’ to the West End, I now very much look forward to bringing ‘MJ’ to UK audiences’.”

News of the London production comes after the announcement that Broadway’s “MJ” has broken a new house record at the Neil Simone Theater — for the seventh time. Last week, the venue grossed $1,777,138.00.

“MJ” hasn’t only been a fan favorite since premiering in February, the musical garnered 10 Tony Award nominations, winning four. The four wins were for Best Choreography for Wheeldon, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Myles Frost, Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Natasha Katz and Best Sound Design of a Musical for Gareth Owen.

New York and London will not be the only cities hosting an “MJ.” Producers announced a 17-city national tour for next year . The tour will begin in August at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre and will include a two-week run starting Sept. 27 at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“MJ,” tells the story of Jackson’s life and career, built around the rehearsals of his 1992 “Dangerous World Tour.” It features dozens of Jackson’s songs from both his solo career and tenure with The Jackson Five, including “I’ll Be There,” “Thriller,” “Beat It” and “Smooth Criminal.”

The production released the “Original Broadway Cast Recording” album in July.

