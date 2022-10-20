Georgia museum planning what may be first exhibit dedicated to Tyler Perry

The installation will tell mogul's life story through music and memorabilia from his films and stage productions.

The Tubman African American Museum in Macon, Georgia is planning to host the first-ever U.S. exhibition dedicated to entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the exhibit will open in February 2023 and according to the Tubman museum’s Executive Director Harold Young, the “very impressive” installation will tell Perry’s life story through music and memorabilia from his films and stage productions.

“It’s going to be really big,” Young said, 13 WMAZ reported.”I want people to be inspired from what he started from sleeping in the car and non-sellout shows and empty theaters to now having studios.”

The Tubman African American Museum in Macon, Georgia is planning to honor Tyler Perry in February 2023 with what is believed to be the first U.S. exhibit dedicated to the entertainment mogul. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Young came up with the idea to honor Perry while brainstorming ways to recognize impactful people in the Black community. “I was looking to find someone who is influential right now in the community, across all cultures. A living legend, shall we say,” Young said. “I know that based on what he’s doing now in the world, he fits that category.”

The museum’s Tyler Perry exhibit will unpack Perry’s journey starting with his humble beginning in New Orleans to conquering the worlds of theater and cinema to creating the first Black-owned major film studio. The exhibit will also highlight his humanitarian work and contributions to the Georgia film industry, according to 13 WMAZ.

“It’s important that even young people can see a role model that can come from these humble beginnings and succeed in that way,” Young said, The AJC reported. “The abusive family he talks about in his book, that’s very important, being able to have those downfalls in life but still striving to be the best.”

Young called Perry the “modern-day Harriet Tubman. “The relation of Tyler and Harriett Tubman, once he got to a certain point in his achievements, he has been someone who has reached back and helped his community,” Young told The Telegraph. “They’re alike in that way in their legacies.”

In related news, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, will honor Perry, Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Hudson at the inaugural “theGrio Awards,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I created ‘theGrio Awards’ to celebrate and amplify African American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Allen in a statement.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the Beverly Hilton. Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs will host. It will broadcast on Nov. 5 on theGrio Television Network channel and other AMG platforms, as well as on TV stations across the country.

