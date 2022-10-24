Gala glam: From Wearable Art to Outfest, these red carpets were a study in Black style

In Los Angeles, Black style statements took over the red carpets of the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala and the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards.

While we were celebrating the launch of theGrio Awards with a star-studded gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, two other events were also lighting up the Los Angeles area with Black excellence. In Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson hosted the 5th annual WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and acclaimed visual artist Mark Bradford

Courtney B. Vance, Angela Bassett, Tina Knowles Lawson and Slater Vance attend the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala)

Meanwhile, at the legendary Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the impact of LGBTQ+ excellence was being celebrated at the Outfest Legacy Awards, which honored Janelle Monáe with its Trailblazer Award.

WACO chose “Harlem Nights” as the theme for its 5th annual gala, which hosted some very well-known names, including Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Chloë and Halle Bailey, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Boris Kodjoe, Magic and Cookie Johnson and many others. The event was a fitting “renaissance” of the Roaring ’20s, rife with fedoras and feathered looks befitting any flapper of the era.

Tina Knowles Lawson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., and Richard Lawson (L-R) Tina Knowles Lawson, her grandson and Richard Lawson attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Angela Bassett Angela Bassett attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Lynn Whitfield Lynn Whitfield attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Issa Rae Issa Rae attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Halle Bailey and DDG Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Lori Harvey Lori Harvey attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Andra Day Andra Day attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Tyler Perry Tyler Perry attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson attend the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) LL Cool J with wife Simone Smith and family LL Cool J with wife Simone Smith and family attend the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Michelle Williams Michelle Williams attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Doechii Doechii attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Ryan Michelle Bathe Ryan Michelle Bathe attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Rep. Karen Bass Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Shaun Robinson Shaun Robinson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala) Kiki Shepard Kiki Shepard attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Jo-Ann Allen and Glynn Turman Jo-Ann Allen and Glynn Turman attend the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Melina Matsoukas Melina Matsoukas attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Cindy Bruna Cindy Bruna attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Damson Idris Damson Idris attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala) Michael Eric Dyson and Marcia L. Dyson Michael Eric Dyson and Marcia L. Dyson attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Freda Payne Freda Payne attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Boris Kodjoe Boris Kodjoe attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Pauline Idogho Pauline Idogho attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Angela Rye and Jalen Rose Angela Rye and Jalen Rose attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Lela Rochon Lela Rochon attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Obba Babatunde Obba Babatunde attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Stacia Mac Stacia Mac (R) with guest attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Dominique Fishback Dominique Fishback attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Caroline Wanga Caroline Wanga attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Marsai Martin Marsai Martin attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews attend the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Amber Grimes Amber Grimes attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) DJ Millie DJ Millie attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Herbert Bohanon Herbert Bohanon attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Larry Hilton Jacobs Larry Hilton Jacobs attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Vanessa Bell Calloway Vanessa Bell Calloway attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Robi Reed Robi Reed attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Star Jones Star Jones attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Vivica A. Fox Vivica A. Fox attends the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Kendra G Kendra G attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala) Corey Gamble Corey Gamble attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Jurnee Smollett Jurnee Smollett attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Donnell Turner Donnell Turner attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Mamé Adjei Mamé Adjei attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) Tina Knowles Lawson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., and Richard Lawson (L-R) Tina Knowles Lawson, her grandson and Richard Lawson attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford on Oct. 22, 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The guest list included the renaissance queen herself, Beyoncé, who donned a strategically star-studded custom gown and gloves by Gucci, paired with a custom clutch by Dolce and Gabbana and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Schwartz’s jewels also sparked a headline-making moment at the gala, as a pair of the designer’s earrings became the center of a bidding war between one of the evening’s sponsors, Black female-owned beauty brand Mielle Organics, and none other than Blue Ivy Carter.

Monique Rodriguez, left, and Beyoncé at the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, 2022; the Lorraine Schwartz earrings up for auction.

Photos: Courtesy of Mielle Organics

With approval from her megastar mom and dad, Blue went head-to-head with Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin for the diamond drop earrings, which were worn by Knowles Lawson during the evening and reportedly previously belonged to Beyoncé herself. The Rodriguezes ultimately emerged triumphant, eventually outbidding the 10-year-old at $105,000.

At Paramount Studios, changemakers who also identify as LGBTQ+ were getting their due on Saturday night, as film and media nonprofit, Outfest, celebrated its 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards. The evening’s honorees included Janelle Monáe (Trailblazer Award), the “Star Trek” franchise (Visionary Award), Glamazon (Guardian Award) and Outfest’s Deputy Director Kerri Stoughton-Jackson (Jonathan Howard Award), while Javicia Leslie, Wilson Cruz, Hailie Sahar and others appeared on the red carpet.

Janelle Monae attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

While there was no themed finery in sight, as per usual, Monáe stole the show. The multi-hyphenate entertainer and advocate stunned in an all-black leather skirt suit, bustier, boot and gloves, topped with one of her trademark chapeaux in black velvet. She subtly accented the look with gold bangles that matched her now-blonde tresses. As proved by the event’s red carpet, black proved to be a popular choice for the evening, along with a healthy dose of daring prints. Check out the looks of the Outfest Legacy Awards in our gallery below.

Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Javicia Leslie Javicia Leslie attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Wilson Cruz Wilson Cruz attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Hailie Sahar Hailie Sahar attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Blair Imani Blair Imani attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Jayce Baron Jayce Baron attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Shoniqua Shandai Shoniqua Shandai attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Jerrie Johnson Jerrie Johnson attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Brandon Black Brandon Black attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Quei Tann Quei Tann attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Terrence Franklin (left) and Jeffrey G. Moline (L-R) Terrence Franklin and Jeffrey G. Moline attend 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Dalila Ali Rajah Dalila Ali Rajah attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Laith Ashley Laith Ashley attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Brian Michael Smith Brian Michael Smith attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe attends 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala on Oct. 22, 2022 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

