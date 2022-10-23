Style, substance, and star power converged at theGrio Awards’ first-ever gala

TheGrio Awards' inaugural celebration attracted luminaries from the worlds of entertainment, politics, social justice, and more.

Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton was a beacon of Black excellence on Saturday night as it hosted theGrio Awards‘ first-ever ceremony and gala. With help from hosts Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs, Allen Media Group’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Byron Allen welcomed an impressive roster of guests for the evening, including many of this year’s honorees; Queen Latifah, Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Hudson, Allyson Felix, Ben Crump, Don Peebles, and Robert F. Smith. Luminaries Nikole Hannah-Jones, Terrance Howard, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs, Kim Coles, and Congressman Bobby Rush also made appearances on theGrio’s red carpet—as did several of theGrio’s best-known names and faces—April Ryan, Natasha Alford, Panama Jackson, and Michael Harriot.

Patti LaBelle (L) and Byron Allen attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Allen in a statement announcing theGrio Awards. “Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

With that purpose in mind, TheGrio Awards’ first gala was a star-studded evening full of well-deserved recognition, revelry, and reunions (we see you, ladies of “Living Single” and “227”)! The Black star power continued onstage as Music Icon honoree LaBelle also graced the audience with her incredible voice, as did fellow performers Yolanda Adams, Tyrese, and Fantasia. Musical legend Greg Phillinganes served as the evening’s musical director, while DJ Kiss did double duty as D.J. and announcer.

If you weren’t on the invite list for theGrio Awards 2022, never fear. The awards ceremony will be airing on theGrio Television Network and other Allen Media Group television and digital platforms as well as broadcast television stations nationwide on Saturday, November 5, 2022. In the meantime, enjoy a preliminary glimpse at the celebration in our red-carpet gallery below.

Queen Latifah Queen Latifah attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Byron Allen Byron Allen attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Patti LaBelle Patti LaBelle attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Allyson Felix Allyson Felix attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Terrence Howard Terrence Howard attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Nikole Hannah-Jones Nikole Hannah-Jones attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Taye Diggs (L) and Apryl Jones Taye Diggs (L) and Apryl Jones attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Kim Coles Kim Coles attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Congressman Bobby Rush Congressman Bobby Rush attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) April Ryan April Ryan attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Judge Lauren Lake Judge Lauren Lake attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Ben Crump Ben Crump attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Dr. Benjamin Chavis and guest Dr. Benjamin Chavis and guest attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Natasha Alford Natasha Alford attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Michael Harriot Michael Harriot attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Purple PPL Media LLC) Michele Ghee Allen Media Group’s Michele Ghee attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Geraldine Moriba Geraldine Moriba, Allen Media Group’s SVP of News, Entertainment & Empowerment attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Robert F. Smith Robert F. Smith attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Ryan Glen Ryan Glen attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Lisa Wu Lisa Wu attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) KJ Smith KJ Smith attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Luenell Luenell attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Sheryl Underwood Sheryl Underwood attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Jackée Harry Jackée Harry attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Angela Gibbs (L) and Marla Gibbs Angela Gibbs (L) and Marla Gibbs attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Brely Evans Brely Evans attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Judge Mablean Ephriam Judge Mablean Ephriam attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Patricia Wilson (L) and Daryl Osby Patricia Wilson (L) and Daryl Osby attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Tyra Gabriella Morrison Tyra Gabriella Morrison attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Tanya Winfield (L) and Dave Winfield Tanya Winfield (L) and Dave Winfield attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Wendell James Wendell James attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Don Peebles (L) and Katrina Peebles Don Peebles (L) and Katrina Peebles attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Chris Malone (L) and Victoria Malone Chris Malone (L) and Victoria Malone attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Kerry Gordy (L) and Gary Hecker Kerry Gordy (L) and Gary Hecker attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Alena Analeigh McQuarter Alena Analeigh McQuarter attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Brandon Williams Brandon Williams attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Flame Monroe Flame Monroe attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Carolyn Folks Carolyn Folks attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Clint Coley (R) and Alicia Dodd Clint Coley (R) and Alicia Dodd attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Judge Cristina Perez Judge Cristina Perez attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) (L-R) Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Eric Austin (L-R) Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Eric Austin attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Damon Elliot Damon Elliot attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Tamaira Sandifer Tamaira Sandifer attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Queen Latifah (L) and Kim Coles Queen Latifah and Kim Coles embrace at TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Purple PPL Media LLC) Queen Latifah Queen Latifah attends TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, great books and aesthetics, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body (Words of Change series).

