Rihanna to release new song, ‘Lift Me Up,’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

Marvel Studios hinted at the news of the song's release on its official Twitter account Tuesday.

Rihanna’s long-awaiting return to music is imminent. She will release a brand new song from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, “Lift Me Up,” on Friday.

It’s set to release on Westbury Road, Rihanna’s label, in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. It is her first release of new music since her 2016 album, “Anti.”

Marvel Studios hinted at the news of the song’s release on its official Twitter account Tuesday. The post featured a 15-second clip of the 3D graphic of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” before transitioning to a single “R,” with the date 10.28.22. It was accompanied by the caption of wide-eyed emoji with the #WakandaForever hashtag.

Global superstar and Fenty founder Rihanna arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 in Milan, Italy in February. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

“Lift Me Up” was conceived as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the titular role of Black Panther, King T’Challa, in the first installment of “Black Panther” in 2018 and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He died in August 2020.

Boseman’s death happened before filming the “Black Panther” sequel. As a result, his character of T’Challa was written out of the film, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that it would not be recast.

“Lift Me Up” was co-written by Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Tems and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler. Göransson, the Academy Award-winning film scorer for “Wakanda Forever,” produced the song, which was recorded in five countries.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” said Tems in a statement. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The Nigerian artist also appears on the soundtrack, singing a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry,” featured in the teaser trailer of “Wakanda Forever.” The song was in July as part of a three-song promotional EP, “Wakanda Forever Prologue.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will release in theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

