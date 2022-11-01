Michael Jackson estate, Sony Music to launch worldwide ‘Thriller 40’ campaign

Jackson's estate will host several international fan parties and immersive experiences in celebration of "Thriller's" 40th anniversary later this month.

Loading the player...

The Michael Jackson estate and Sony Music announced an international celebration of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s album, “Thriller.” The “Thriller 40” global campaign will feature free events in various countries throughout the month.

“Thriller 40” will include two immersive experiences, featuring specific track-focused experiences, social and photo opportunities, and interactive elements. One will take place at Königsallee 46 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from Nov. 10 to 13, and the other at Center415 in New York City, from Nov. 18 to 20.

Jackson fans are also able to register for an opportunity to see a private one-time-only screening of the “Thriller 40” documentary. The film, directed by Nelson George, will screen in nine cities on Nov. 30, the anniversary date of the album, including Los Angeles, Toronto, London, and Mexico City.

Michael Jackson at the 1984 Grammy Awards with Quincy Jones. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Fans are invited to special “Thriller”-themed parties taking place in nine cities overseas including Milan, Italy; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. The parties will feature DJ sets, screenings of Jackson’s short films (music videos), competitions, giveaways and “Thriller”-themed refreshments.

The theme parties are celebrations of the release of “Thriller 40,” a double-disc deluxe edition of the album. It will feature the nine original songs as well as the second disc of bonus tracks, featuring demos and unreleased songs from the album’s recording sessions.

The estate has released the titles of the bonus tracks one week at a time since September, leading up to the Nov. 18 deluxe edition release date.

Since its 1982 release, Jackson’s “Thriller” is a cultural phenomenon. Produced by Quincy Jones, it’s certified 34 times platinum, the most ever for a studio album. It spanned seven top singles, including classics like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Human Nature,” and the title track. Jackson won eight Grammy Awards in 1984, including Album of the Year.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!