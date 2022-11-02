Jennifer Hudson, Angela Bassett and others speak truth to power at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

Game-changing, rule-breaking and trailblazing women came together Tuesday night for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year awards.



Betting on Black creatives, giving and taking up space and the plight of Brittney Griner were just a few of the thoughts that some of current culture’s most notable women expressed on Tuesday evening during Glamour’s Women of the Year awards ceremony.

As Glamour magazine noted itself, for more than 30 year its annual awards have honored game-changers, rule-breakers and trailblazers.

For 2022, Glamour honored nine women, including Angela Bassett, who received this year’s Lifetime Achievement award. Other honorees included: singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, fashion designer and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James, Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, abortion rights activist Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, the three-sister band Haim and Olympic gold-medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Angela Bassett received one of Glamour’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1, 2022 in New York City.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

The ceremony, at New York City’s The Grill & The Pool, featured a soulful performance of “I’m Feeling Good” by actress-singer Patina Miller, a heartfelt and emotional acceptance speech by Jennifer Hudson and a poignant moment by Cherelle Griner — wife of Brittney Griner — who spread awareness and raised continued support for her wife.

Cherelle Griner asked attendees and those watching from home for letters of support for Brittney Griner. The WNBA player is currently imprisoned in Russia and was recently denied an appeal of a nine-year sentence for marijuana possession.

Cherelle Griner disclosed that she has spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and disbelief, adding that despite Brittney Griner’s strength, she needs moral support. “I know in my soul that BG is strong. But she is not OK and there is little I can do to ease her pain. But I believe from the bottom of my heart that words can make a difference.”

Cherelle Griner asked the public to send support by writing letters to her spouse, posting on social media using the hashtag #WeAreBG and/or visiting wearebg.org. “Together, let’s show BG and the entire world that love will save the day.”

During her acceptance speech, Hudson applauded the women in attendance for taking the space they deserve. “I can’t help but to look around this room and see how we as women are not only taking up space but owning our space and taking our place,” she said. “That is impactful; that is touching; it is inspiring. It is making me so proud to be a powerful woman in this room full of powerful women and I just want to encourage everybody to continue to do the same.”

James, the luxury label founder (Brother Vellies) who also founded The Fifteen Percent Pledge in an effort to diversify the fashion retail industry, reflected on those who have given her a chance and the power of extending opportunity.

“When I posted about The Fifteen Percent Pledge that day, it was because I believed that Black entrepreneurs deserved an opportunity. I know what can happen when we are given a chance. And as I look around this room, I see so many women who have given me a chance. And that has allowed me to turn around and open the doors for other people who — to be honest with you — are even more talented than I am.”

Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald bestowed Bassett’s award, telling the audience she couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of the honor. Before she took the stage to deliver her own powerful speech, Bassett received a standing ovation.

“It’s been an interesting time to be a woman,” she said. “Sometimes, it feels as though no matter how far we’ve come, we’ve still not come far enough. But what gives me great comfort and faith that we will prevail is remembering that when women come together — when we put our minds and our hearts together — we are unstoppable. Our contributions have made history, given birth to movements, brought about peace and justice and transformed our lives for generations.”

Bassett also recalled the legacies of some of history’s most impactful women, including Mamie Till, Rosa Parks, Bessie Coleman, Ruth Bader Ginsberg — and her own mother — crediting them all for being her continued sources of encouragement.

“As I stand here tonight, I challenge us all to think about what our contributions to pushing humanity forward will be. What will you do to make sure that future generations of girls and women exist in a world that is one of equality and equity?” she asked

Continued Bassett, “And when you’re told that you can’t or you won’t, that it’s impossible. When doubt or fear begins to take hold of your spirit, let determination cover your body like a quilt on a winter night. And press forward. The world needs you, quite possibly more than ever before. The world has always needed us.”

