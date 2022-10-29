theGrio Style Guide: ‘Wakanda Forever’ collabs, Glamour’s Women of the Year, and Good American gets some TLC

This week’s style guide is full of fashionable collabs, including Dapper Dan, Coco Gauff, Chloe x Halle, Gabrielle Union, and more.

The theme for theGrio Style Guide this week is “teamwork makes the dream work,” due to the announcement of several noteworthy collaborations between Black artists, athletes, and big-name brands. That includes the women of TLC for Good American, two separate Wakanda-inspired collaborations, and Gabrielle Union’s African-inspired new collection for New York and Company, just to name a few. Glamour magazine also announced its honorees for Women of the Year, naming Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James among them. We unpack all this and more in this week’s theGrio Style Guide, below.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas for Good American

Photo: Good American

‘Wakanda Forever’ sparks new fashion and beauty collabs

The fictional world of Wakanda is once again entering the fashion and beauty worlds. Black-owned, 10-free nail care brand Pear Nova is getting on the MCU action with its first-ever luxury faux nail collection, Pear Nova x Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Layovers. According to a release, the three-design collection of Layovers features Vibranium Claws, “symbolizing Wakanda’s most precious metal, vibranium”; Wakandan Tech 101, “a nod to Shuri’s lab, Wakandan technology and the scientific advancements behind the Black Panther’s coveted claw necklace”; and Rituals + Royals, “inspired by Wakanda’s all-female special forces, the Dora Milaje.”

From left: Vibranium Claws, Wakanda Tech and Rituals + Royals

Photos: Pear Nova

MAC Cosmetics and Marvel have also joined forces to give fans a limited-edition collection that features four cream lipsticks, four liquid lipsticks, a gold lip gloss, an eight-pan eyeshadow palette, two liquid eyeliners, one kohl eyeliner, two brushes, two shades of highlighting powder, and a makeup bag. From the color palette to the packaging, the entire collection is an ode to the artistic and intentional aesthetic seen in the film and will launch on November 1.

Lastly, “Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o is starting a new role as the first global ambassador for South African luxury jeweler De Beers. Per Vogue, Nyong’o, who is also a face of Lancôme, explained the brand’s philanthropic efforts in Africa motivated the collaboration.

“Their focus on creating opportunities for women and girls in southern Africa is an effort clearly very close to my heart,” she said.

TLC lends their ‘CrazySexyCool’ to Good American

TLC’s Chilli and T-Boz are the faces of a ‘90s nostalgia-packed new campaign for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand, titled “CrazySexyGood.”

According to a press release, Good American tapped the iconic duo because their girl power represents what the inclusive brand stands for, “from their bold fashion to their inspiring music that defined the ‘90s and early ‘00s.”

Photo: Good American

“With this campaign, we are thrilled to honor and celebrate the women of TLC,” Good American CEO Emma Grede said in a statement. “Having paved the way in both music and fashion, as well as acting as trailblazers on social matters, TLC represents the Good American woman in the best possible way, which is why it felt so natural for us to celebrate them with this campaign.”

“We love the way Good American embodies the message of embracing beauty in all forms, and that will always resonate with us,” said Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins. “We’re proud to be a part of a campaign that’s about celebrating real women, with real curves, and empowering them to remain true to themselves and feel confident and sexy in their own skin.”

The line contains denim, sweats, outerwear, and faux-leather pieces ranging in price from $65 to $210.

Bad b—s have bad days, too!

In August, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest album, “Traumazine” and shortly thereafter, launched a mental health resource website, Bad B—s Have Bad Days Too. After kicking off the month of October with a reprisal of her role as a pumpkin head — this time at brunch — she has blessed our timelines yet again.

This week, the Hot Girl announced new merch with a mental health focus. That’s right, a whole new range of t-shirts, tanks, tube-tops, and hoodies have dropped reminding us that bad anxiety is something bad b—s aren’t exempt from. The apparel, ranging in price from $35 to $65, debuts just a month after Megan launched her new website, which is focused on spreading awareness and resources for coping with anxiety for the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities.

New Balance celebrates Coco Gauff’s chakras

Screenshot: YouTube/New Balance

When the Women’s Tennis Association Finals begin Monday, Oct. 31, 18-year-old Coco Gauff will be the youngest player in the tournament. To celebrate, New Balance has announced a new colorway in her honor, the Coco CG1 All in the Family.

According to a press release, the new colorway, consisting of teal blue, dark green, red, bright orange, and white, was inspired by crystals and Gauff’s heart and root chakras.

In the release, the Women’s Singles World No. 4 expressed how supportive New Balance has been since the beginning of her career.

“I couldn’t ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity. New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career,” said Gauff. “The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best.”

The new Coco CG1 All in the Family will drop on newbalance.com and in select global retailers beginning November 3 with suggested retail pricing of $169.99

The Time 100 Next gala honors its Class of 2022

The theme was innovation on the red carpet of the Time 100 Next gala, where the Class of 2022 was honored with a star-studded affair. Honorees Keke Palmer, Lashana Lynch, and Law Roach were among those in attendance for the celebration in New York City on Tuesday night—see them all in our gallery below.

Keke Palmer Keke Palmer attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Lashana Lynch Lashana Lynch attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Law Roach Law Roach attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Leah Thomas Leah Thomas attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Eugenia Kargbo First chief heat officer in Africa Eugenia Kargbo attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) George M. Johnson George M. Johnson attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Rashida Jones President of cable news network MSNBC Rashida Jones attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Trinity Rodman US soccer player Trinity Rodman attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) Keke Palmer Keke Palmer attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Chloe x Halle team up with Neutrogena for Howard Homecoming

(L-R) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Neutrogena and Chloe x Halle teamed up for a collaboration with Howard University for the HBCU’s annual Yardfest homecoming event. According to style site Fashionista, the event included complimentary skincare suited to the lifestyle and needs of college students and encouraged sign-ups for social health platform Hutano. The health platform donated $2 per every sign-up they received to Howard University’s School of Dermatology.

Gabrielle Union’s newest collection is inspired by Nigeria

Nigerian designer Banke Kuku and actress Gabrielle Union have teamed up for a special-edition capsule collection in honor of Union’s 50th birthday. The collaboration debuted as part of Gabrielle Union’s longtime partnership with New York & Company.

“The collection was inspired by both Gabrielle’s and my love for Africa,” said Creative Director Kuku. “It was a very special project for me as it allowed me to bring particular inspiration to life through my pieces.”

Photo: New York & Company

Featuring vibrant and colorful geometric patterns inspired by traditional Ghanian Kente cloth and Nigerian hibiscus flower details, the collection features easy-to-wear silhouettes and a juxtaposition between western styles and African-inspired prints.

“As I’m entering a new decade of my life, I wanted to commemorate this journey with something special, and collaborating with designer Banke Kuku to bridge our cultures together was the perfect fit,” said Union in a statement. “This collection captures the beauty, creativity, and vibrancy of our communities and integrates Nigerian-inspired designs with the collective flyness of our diaspora.”

The limited edition collection is available now on nyandcompany.com, Lord & Taylor, and in Africa via Banke Kuku, with prices ranging from $98-$498.

Gap Inc. and Harlem’s Fashion Row award over $500K to HBCUs

In 2021, Gap Inc. and Harlem’s Fashion Row established the “Closing the Gap” initiative in order to help bolster the resources available to fashion programs at HBCUs.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, this year, the initiative is awarding more than $500,000 to fashion programs at each of the “Divine Nine” schools. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore will each receive $100,000; Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and Tennessee State University will all receive $50,000; and Delaware State University and University of Arkansas Pine Bluff will receive $30,000.

Dapper Dan x Puma

A new partnership between Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan and streetwear brand Pumacelebrates retro streetwear while honoring the history of hip-hop culture, bringing together two pioneering powerhouses in hip-hop fashion and streetwear.

Overseen by legendary stylist and designer June Ambrose, pieces of the collection initially debuted in Puma’s Futrograde show during New York Fashion Week in September and will be released on October 29 exclusively on Kith.com and select Kith stores. The release of the collaborative collection is extra-iconic, as it also honors the 40th anniversary of Puma’s Clyde shoe. First released around 1970 in collaboration with NBA Hall of Famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier, the Clyde shoe has become a staple style for the brand. The PUMA x Dapper Dan rendition of the silhouette features a leather design embellished with jacquard materials, a metal heel tab with the collection’s DDP branding, and subtle crystal accents along the shoe.

“I do not dictate fashion; I translate culture. You can´t stop culture. I am living right now the biggest moment in my life. When you see what I am doing with PUMA, is the climax of everything I wanna do,” said Dapper Dan in a campaign video for the collection.

Shop Black beauty brands and more in support of SisterStrong

Thirty-seven different brands, including seven by people of color and three that are Black-owned, have joined forces with the SisterStrong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective on the Every Body Campaign. Offered in green-themed packaging, consumers can now shop limited-edition beauty items from major beauty brands in order to support reproductive freedom for all. According to Refinery29, 100 percent of the proceeds of the fundraising campaign will benefit SisterStrong.

Black brands participating include Alicia Keys’ beauty brand Keys Soulcare, Mented Cosmetics and Topicals.

Romeo Hunte for Amazon’s The Drop

Romeo Hunte, star designer and Tommy Hilfiger protégé, is launching an exclusive collection with Amazon’s The Drop. However, this collaboration has a twist: The nine-piece capsule collection will be released on Oct. 31 and will only be available for 30 hours.

This time-sensitive collection will feature a versatile cutout blazer dress, oversized cargo pants, bodysuits, and a leather corset available from sizes XXS to 5X, priced for $100 or less.

2022 Glamour Women of the Year include Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, and Aurora James

From left: Jennifer Hudson, Angela Bassett, Aurora James

Photos: Glamour Magazine

Glamour announced its 2022 “Women of the Year” honorees, highlighting “trailblazers, rule breakers, visionaries, and champions.” This year, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, and Aurora James join the award’s illustrious roster, which includes previous recipients Regina King, Yara Shahidi, former mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, poet Amanda Gorman, and many more.

“I hope I can pass the baton and keep going,” said Bassett in response to the honor.

