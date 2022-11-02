Rihanna, Tems, Burna Boy to be featured on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

Future, E-40, and Stormzy will also be included on the soundtrack, dropping on Nov. 4.

The official tracklist for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack has been revealed. Rihanna, Tems and Burna Boy are among the artists featured on the album.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By” will be available on Friday. The 19-track collection will be released by Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

Included on the album is its latest single, “Lift Me Up,” by Rihanna. It was her first new song since her 2016 album, “Anti.” The album will be an eclectic mixture of artists across the African diaspora as well as Latinx artists. This includes Future, Stormzy, E-40, Tobe Nwigwe, Fireboy DML, DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, and more.

Burna Boy performs onstage during the 2021 Global Citizen Live: New York on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack will include Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry,” featured in the film’s teaser trailer. The song was first available on a three-song preview EP, “Wakanda Forever Prologue,” released in July. It is the only song from the EP that is represented on the soundtrack’s tracklist.

“Black Panther” film scorer Ludwig Göransson is producing the soundtrack, along with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The album’s recording sessions took place in several cities, including Lagos, Nigeria; Mexico City; and London with Göransson incorporating authentic Nigerian and Mesoamerican instruments during the sessions.

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Along with the “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, the film’s original score album will be released on Nov. 11, the same day as the film’s theatrical release. It once again features compositions from Göransson, who won a Grammy and an Academy Award for composing the music for the first film.

The film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster, “Black Panther.” The first film’s soundtrack was overseen by Top Dawg Entertainment and Aftermath Records, featuring artists like Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, The Weeknd, Future, Jay Rock and SZA.

“Black Panther The Album” was certified platinum in 2018 and won a Grammy Award for “King’s Dead” by Jay Rock, Lamar, Future and James Blake.

Full tracklist for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By:”

1. “Lift Me Up,” performed by Rihanna

2. “Love & Loyalty (Believe),” performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

3. “Alone,” performed by Burna Boy

4. “No Woman No Cry,” performed by Tems

5. “Árboles Bajo El Mar,” performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

6. “Con La Brisa,” performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

7. “La Vida,” performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

8. “Interlude,” performed by Stormzy

9. “Coming Back For You,” performed by Fireboy DML

10. “They Want It, But No,” performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one,” performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

12. “Limoncello,” performed by OG DAYV featuring Future

13. “Anya Mmiri,” performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. “Wake Up,” performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. “Pantera,” performed by Alemán featuring Rema

16. “Jele,” performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. “Inframundo,” performed by Blue Rojo

18. “No Digas Mi Nombre,” performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. “Mi Pueblo,” performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

Provided by Def Jam.

