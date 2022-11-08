Rihanna says ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ will be the one ‘to beat’

From its new cast to the wild staging, Rihanna divulges all of the details on her new fashion spectacular in a recent interview.

Loading the player...

Rihanna predicts her “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” production will be the show to beat. In a recent interview with People magazine, the singer divulged both her excitement and other “wild” details viewers can expect from the spectacle debuting on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“This show is obnoxious. This one takes the cake,” she told the magazine. “This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph works her model-esque magic during Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” presented by Prime Video, set for broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

The multi-talented 34-year-old mogul also said she’s especially excited about “Vol. 4” because it’s her first project since giving birth to her first child, a baby boy with rapper A$AP Rocky, in May.

“I’m looking forward to [people seeing] it,” Rihanna shared. “It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise.”

Her freshly acquired maternal energy will apparently be put to good use in the show. She said viewers will find her in the “Mother Nature” section. In order to up the natural aesthetic, it was filmed outdoors.

“We’re literally in the middle of nature,” she contended.

The environmental immersion doesn’t stop there. Rihanna said 2022’s “Savage X Fenty” casts the mountains and the forests in a special light — and even snake wranglers were hired.

Year after year, she’s come to enjoy the “newness” of each volume.

“I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies,” Rihanna says. “I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That’s exciting.”

According to People, some new famous names included in this year’s show are Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Burna Boy, Maxwell, Precious Lee, Taylour Paige and Winston Duke.

“In the end,” said Rihanna, “it is going to be so beautiful when you see it.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.